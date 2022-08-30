NSTA gives Centrica green light to reopen Rough gas storage site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NSTA gives Centrica green light to reopen Rough gas storage site

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/08/2022, 5:46 pm Updated: 30/08/2022, 5:50 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Centrica StorageNSTA Centrica Rough site
Centrica's Rough field

Centrica (LON: CNA) has been given the go-ahead by the industry regulator to reopen the Rough gas storage site off the coast of England.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has today granted the required approvals and consents to the company to start using the facility once again.

It means Centrica has now received all of the required NSTA regulatory approvals to begin storing gas.

Andy Samuel, NSTA chief executive, said: “It’s testament to the hard work and commitment of the teams that we have been able to move through the licensing and consent process both thoroughly and at pace, to bolster energy security by enabling Centrica to start injecting gas at the Rough storage facility.”

© Supplied by NSTA
The NSTA’s Andy Samuel

According to recent reports, Rough, the UK’s biggest gas storage site, could be up and running again by the end of September, if state support can be secured.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has already given the thumbs up for natural gas to be pumped into the facility.

Rough comprises two offshore platforms in the Southern North Sea, linked to a gas processing terminal at Easington.

Centrica called time on the site in 2017 because, without government backing, it had become too expensive to operate.

Located about 18 miles off Yorkshire, Rough previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity.

There are currently fears the UK could feel the sharp end of a gas shortage, with demand for the fuel poised to steadily increase as the temperature drops off in the coming weeks and months.

And while the government has said blackouts this winter are unlikely, it is hoped Rough, which can hold capacity for about 10 days when full, will give some much needed breathing space.

A lack of gas storage has been a long running bugbear for energy analysts, and the issue came to the fore around a year ago when prices begun to rise sharply.

That was reinforced by Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, and Westminster’s subsequent move to shore up domestic energy supplies.

In a post on Twitter, business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “After months of work, the UK oil and gas regulator has today granted the required approvals and consents to Centrica to open the Rough gas storage facility off the East Yorkshire coast.”

