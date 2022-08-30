NSTA gives Centrica green light to reopen Rough gas storage site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Centrica (LON: CNA) has been given the go-ahead by the industry regulator to reopen the Rough gas storage site off the coast of England.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has today granted the required approvals and consents to the company to start using the facility once again.

It means Centrica has now received all of the required NSTA regulatory approvals to begin storing gas.

Andy Samuel, NSTA chief executive, said: “It’s testament to the hard work and commitment of the teams that we have been able to move through the licensing and consent process both thoroughly and at pace, to bolster energy security by enabling Centrica to start injecting gas at the Rough storage facility.”

According to recent reports, Rough, the UK’s biggest gas storage site, could be up and running again by the end of September, if state support can be secured.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has already given the thumbs up for natural gas to be pumped into the facility.

Rough comprises two offshore platforms in the Southern North Sea, linked to a gas processing terminal at Easington.

Centrica called time on the site in 2017 because, without government backing, it had become too expensive to operate.

Located about 18 miles off Yorkshire, Rough previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity.

There are currently fears the UK could feel the sharp end of a gas shortage, with demand for the fuel poised to steadily increase as the temperature drops off in the coming weeks and months.

And while the government has said blackouts this winter are unlikely, it is hoped Rough, which can hold capacity for about 10 days when full, will give some much needed breathing space.

A lack of gas storage has been a long running bugbear for energy analysts, and the issue came to the fore around a year ago when prices begun to rise sharply.

That was reinforced by Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, and Westminster’s subsequent move to shore up domestic energy supplies.

In a post on Twitter, business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “After months of work, the UK oil and gas regulator has today granted the required approvals and consents to Centrica to open the Rough gas storage facility off the East Yorkshire coast.”