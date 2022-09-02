Santos and Chevron win Australia CCS permits and commit $136m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Santos and Chevron win Australia CCS permits and commit $136m

Australia’s Santos (ASX:STO) and US giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have committed to spending around A$200 million (US$136 million) to assess the geological potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects offshore Australia after winning two greenhouse gas (GHG) acreage permits.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
02/09/2022, 2:01 am Updated: 02/09/2022, 2:09 am
Heading up: The Santos sponsored hot air balloon
Santos, as operator, has committed to drill three wells over the six-year term of its two permits for a combined, total work campaign costing around A$200 million.

The Australian government hopes its first GHG storage acreage release since 2014 will help provide a pathway for potential CCS projects to help decarbonise industry and the energy sector. The offshore bidding round, which closed in March, covered five areas for prospective GHG storage offshore the Northern Territory and Western Australia in the Bonaparte, Browse and Northern Carnarvon basins.

Around A$600 million (US$407 million) has been committed across the five permits awarded. Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) and Inpex (TYO:1605), won the remaining permits as operators.

Santos will share permit G-9-AP in the Bonaparte basin with Chevron. It will drill two exploration wells over its six-year term and carry out various studies for a total investment of A$126.6 million.

Santos will share its other permit, G-11-AP in the North Carnarvon basin, with Chevron and PRISM Darwin Pipeline. One exploration well is planned in the later part of its six-year term. Total investment for this permit is expected to be A$73.6 million covering a seismic shoot, analysis, and drilling.

As previously reported, Japan’s Inpex and partner TotalEnergies also won a GHG permit, G-7-AP, offshore Australia that could help a plan to bury emissions from liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in northern Australia. Woodside is also a partner in that permit. The consortium has pledged to spend A$165 million over the next six years.

As reported yesterday, Woodside won the G-8-AP permit in the Browse basin offshore Western Australia and leads a joint venture, comprising Shell, BP, Chevron, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi, at the G-10-AP permit in the northern Carnarvon basin offshore Western Australia, as they pursue a potential CCS project. The joint venture has committed to spend A$19.8 million at the Carnarvon permit, while Woodside will invest A$14 million at its Browse permit.

