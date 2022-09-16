‘Bazooka’ of oil preventing Brent Crude price from hitting $200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Bazooka’ of oil preventing Brent Crude price from hitting $200

A “bazooka” of oil from the US reserve, lockdowns in China and a “surprising durability” of production in Russia are preventing Brent Crude oil from hitting $200 a barrel.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/09/2022, 12:03 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / welcomeinsidebrent oil price

A "bazooka" of oil from the US reserve, lockdowns in China and a "surprising durability" of production in Russia are preventing Brent Crude oil from hitting $200 a barrel.

Investment research firm Third Bridge has set out its take on the current price situation, with the international crude benchmark currently sitting at around $90.

In March, US president Joe Biden announced a plan over the following six months to release one million barrels per day to tackle fuel prices.

Last week the reserves tumbled to their lowest level since 1984 as a result.

Third Bridge believes Brent will stay within in a range of $80-105 “for the next few months with a TWI discount of $8-10”.

Global lead for industrials and energy Peter McNally said: “There have been three main drivers pushing prices lower (or conversely, preventing prices from going to $200+ as some prognosticators had been forecasting).

“Those drivers are weaker demand in China due to lockdowns, a “bazooka” of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and the surprising durability of Russian oil production.  Two of those issues are likely to reverse before year end 2022 as the SPR releases conclude in October and EU sanctions on Russian oil go into full effect in December.”

How things play out beyond December are not clear, with stockpiles of crude and refined products ath tier “lowest levels of the past five years” and “materially below normal”.

Continued volatility is therefore expected ahead, said McNally.

The impacts of energy costs and severe inflation have seen economists debating whether Europe and the US will head into a recession.

McNally added: “A full recession in the US and Europe could lead to an increase in inventories, but it is not something that we have seen yet, nor do our experts anticipate in the months ahead.”

