Maersk Drilling lands £30 mill contract with Ineos

Danish drilling rig operator, Maersk Drilling has secured a four-well contract in Denmark worth £30 million with Ineos.

Maersk Drilling will provide the Maersk Resolve, a harsh-environment jack-up rig, to drill two development wells at the Solsort field as well as perform well intervention work scopes on two wells within the Siri cluster.

The Maersk Resolve was built in 2009 and stands at 350ft tall, currently, it is operating in the UK North Sea for Spirit Energy.

The project is expected to start n the first half of 2023, with an estimated duration of 322 days.

The value of the contract includes additional services provided and includes options to add drilling or plugging and abandonment work scopes at up to nine additional wells.

Chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling, Morten Kelstrup, said: “We are very happy to be able to confirm that one of our rigs will once again be drilling in Danish waters.

“The contract for Maersk Resolve is a testament to the excellent relationship we have been building with INEOS, which also includes the exciting Greensand carbon capture and storage project where a Maersk Drilling rig, at the end of 2022, is expected to commence the pilot phase as we kick off the work to establish the first-ever carbon injection well in the Danish North Sea.”

This comes at a time when Ineos has also agreed on a Final Investment Decision regarding the development of the Solsort West field in the Danish part of the North Sea after having received approval for the development from the Danish Energy Agency.