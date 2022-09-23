Maersk Drilling lands £30 mill contract with Ineos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Maersk Drilling lands £30 mill contract with Ineos

Danish drilling rig operator, Maersk Drilling has secured a four-well contract in Denmark worth £30 million with Ineos.
By Ryan Duff
23/09/2022, 7:52 am
Maersk Resolve

Maersk Drilling will provide the Maersk Resolve, a harsh-environment jack-up rig, to drill two development wells at the Solsort field as well as perform well intervention work scopes on two wells within the Siri cluster.

The Maersk Resolve was built in 2009 and stands at 350ft tall, currently, it is operating in the UK North Sea for Spirit Energy.

The project is expected to start n the first half of 2023, with an estimated duration of 322 days.

The value of the contract includes additional services provided and includes options to add drilling or plugging and abandonment work scopes at up to nine additional wells.

Chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling, Morten Kelstrup, said: “We are very happy to be able to confirm that one of our rigs will once again be drilling in Danish waters.

“The contract for Maersk Resolve is a testament to the excellent relationship we have been building with INEOS, which also includes the exciting Greensand carbon capture and storage project where a Maersk Drilling rig, at the end of 2022, is expected to commence the pilot phase as we kick off the work to establish the first-ever carbon injection well in the Danish North Sea.”

This comes at a time when Ineos has also agreed on a Final Investment Decision regarding the development of the Solsort West field in the Danish part of the North Sea after having received approval for the development from the Danish Energy Agency.

