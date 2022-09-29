Capricorn announces merger with NewMed Energy, ditching Tullow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Capricorn announces merger with NewMed Energy, ditching Tullow

Capricorn Energy (LON: CNE) has ditched a tie-up with Tullow Oil (LON: TLW), instead unveiling a merger with NewMed Energy (TLV: NWMD).
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/09/2022, 12:36 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 12:40 pm
Capricorn Energy CEO Simon Thomson and NewMed Energy boss Yossi Abu. -.

The all-share deal creates an Israeli-Egypt focused gas producer, which will complete after paying a $620million special dividend to existing Capricorn shareholders.

Meanwhile shareholders of NewMed, controlled by Israel’s Delek Group,  will own 89.7% of the new combined entity.

The merger will create one of the largest independent upstream companies listed in London, Capricorn said, with a portfolio of 11.8 trillion cubic feet of gas,  including a 45% stake in the huge Leviathan field off Israel.

The timing comes as European countries seek alternative supplies to Russia.

NewMed will also become the first Israeli company to own assets off Egypt; a neighbouring state with a signed peace treaty and a population of 100 million people.

Shares in Capricorn are up 6% at time of writing to £2.54, while NewMed shares are down 15%.

Tullow has meanwhile taken a 2% tumble today, having plunged a total of 10% over the last five days.

What about Tullow?

Capricorn had been mooted to merge with Africa-focused Tullow Oil, but said earlier this month it was assessing its options amid mounting opposition from investors.

The firm said in its results statement that the implied value of the merger with Tullow is less than Capricorn’s current net asset value, and it had to pass a 75% shareholder threshold for the Tullow move.

Numerous investors like Palliser Capital came out in opposition, claiming it was one-sided in favour of Tullow.

Tullow has made no comment so far on the deal.

Substantial returns

On the merger with NewMed, Simon Thomson, CEO of Capricorn said: “This transaction delivers our shareholders a substantial capital return, together with an ongoing stake in a differentiated UK listed company, shaped for the future of the energy industry.

“The combined business will offer investors a gas business of scale, with the prospect of near-term growth, a dependable capital returns policy, and a compelling ESG narrative to support the energy-hungry markets of the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.”

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu added: “By combining with Capricorn we are creating a leading MENA gas and energy company, whilst significantly benefiting the shareholders of both companies.  With 2P & 2C reserves and resources of approximately 11.8 TCF, predominantly gas from Leviathan, low-cost and highly cash generative production, the Combination creates a true regional energy champion.

“Secure, sustainable, and long-life cash flows will allow the Combination to offer a compelling mix of capital distributions to shareholders and growth potential. With Capricorn, we have a shared vision on a disciplined capital allocation framework and a strategy to potentially significantly increase our production while expanding to the LNG market with the aim of supplying Europe’s growing gas demand. The Combination will play a pivotal role in the energy transition, through organic brownfield cost effective developments while delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.

“On behalf of NewMed, I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support for this highly attractive Combination.  With our new partners at Capricorn, we are extremely excited about the future.”

