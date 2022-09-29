Atkins to design ‘world-scale’ Grangemouth hydrogen plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Atkins to design ‘world-scale’ Grangemouth hydrogen plant

INEOS has awarded engineering group Atkins the contract to design its “world scale” low-carbon hydrogen plant at Grangemouth, as it moves to meet net zero targets.
By Andrew Dykes
29/09/2022, 12:51 pm
Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.

The award will see Atkins, part of the SNC Lavalin, design a hydrogen production plant equipped with carbon-capturing capabilities at the group’s key petrochemicals site on the River Forth.

Ineos announced a tender for the plant at the start of the year, with designs to include a carbon capture-enabled hydrogen production plant, and major associated infrastructure.

Production capacity of the plant is yet to be determined, though the intention is to have the facility operational in 2030, in support of the chemicals giant’s plan to remove more than 1 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

It will complement a suite of other investments at the site made in recent years, including the new power plant due to come online next year.

The value of the contract was not disclosed, though an Atkins spokesperson confirmed that the majority of the work on the design would be delivered by the company’s net zero energy team based in its Glasgow office.

Local supplies of hydrogen will also benefit other assets at the complex, providing fuel for a combined heat and power plant, and feedstock for the KG Ethylene Plant and other assets in the Petroineos Refinery.

It follows the group’s commitment made last year to invest more than £1 billion to reduce the environmental impact of its Grangemouth refinery, and reach net zero by 2045.

Other work is also ongoing, including the company’s recent partnership with SGN to trial hydrogen transport via the gas grid using a decommissioned pipeline, as part of a bid to determine how existing gas networks can be repurposed for hydrogen.

However, Ineos again made clear that a “fundamental” requirement of the scheme progressing would be access to the Scottish Cluster carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure – enabling captured CO2 to be sent offshore and stored in formations below the North Sea.

Having been passed over for priority “Track 1” funding, the Cluster is understood to be a top choice for the upcoming “Track 2 process”, an update on which is due before the end of the year.

Welcoming the contract award, Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson MSP said Ineos’ plan “clearly demonstrates how important carbon capture technology will be to the sector’s energy transformation over the coming decades and the Scottish Government will continue to press the UK Government to accelerate the Scottish Cluster’s place in its cluster sequencing process, while standing ready with our own support to help deliver this vital technology.”

Ineos’ sustainability director for Grangemouth, Colin Pritchard, added: “Atkins is a world-renowned engineering company with the skilled and experienced people to deliver this next phase in our ambitions to develop a hydrogen production hub at Grangemouth.

Mr Pritchard said construction of the plant formed a “vital component” of the group’s sustainability road map, and plans for net zero manufacturing operations at Grangemouth.

“We will displace hydrocarbon-based fuels in our processes with clean low-carbon hydrogen and establish a hydrogen hub to enable others to benefit and reduce their emissions too. Alongside our support and active involvement in the Forth Green Freeport bid and the Scottish Cluster (carbon capture and storage) project, Ineos is at the forefront of actions and investments to reduce emissions in Central Scotland,” he said.

Atkins’ market director for net zero energy, David Cole, said the group was delighted to secure the award, and added that “Hydrogen has the potential to play an important role in industrial decarbonisation: our team has global experience in the technology and we look forward to working with Ineos to bring this element of their net zero road map closer to realisation.”

