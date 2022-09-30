Chevron delivers first ever carbon-neutral LNG cargo from Gorgon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Chevron delivers first ever carbon-neutral LNG cargo from Gorgon

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has safely delivered its first shipment of offset-paired liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to CPC Taiwan’s terminal at Kaohsiung from the Gorgon project in Australia, the US giant said Thursday.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
30/09/2022, 3:27 am Updated: 30/09/2022, 7:40 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by Shutterstockwood chevron
Chevron

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has safely delivered its first shipment of offset-paired liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to CPC Taiwan’s terminal at Kaohsiung from the Gorgon project in Australia, the US giant said Thursday.

Greenhouse gas emissions for the cargo, from the Gorgon project off the northwest coast of Western Australia, will be fully offset via the retirement of high-quality nature-based and energy efficiency offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal, said Chevron.

“Chevron’s first full lifecycle emissions offset cargo advances our net zero ambitions and represents a significant milestone in Chevron’s relationship with CPC Corporation, Taiwan,” said John Kuehn, President of Chevron Supply and Trading, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

“We share the view that the future of energy is lower carbon and expect this offset-paired cargo to be the first of many as we leverage our capabilities, assets, and customer relationships to deliver energy solutions to a growing world.”

For this cargo, Chevron’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions (emissions from upstream production, transportation, liquefaction and shipping) were calculated based on methodology jointly developed by Chevron, Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte. Ltd. and QatarEnergy in 2021, with Scope 3 emissions calculated based on PACE Global report1 for regas and distribution and IPCC 2006 emission factor2 for combustion.

The emissions will be fully offset via the surrender of Verra3 certified offsets, namely the Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project in Indonesia, the Southern Cardamom REDD+ Project in Cambodia and the Energy Efficient Cooking Solution in Nepal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts