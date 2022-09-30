Oil set for first quarterly drop since 2020 as macro mood sours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil set for first quarterly drop since 2020 as macro mood sours

Oil headed for its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed the prospects for tightening supply.
By Bloomberg
30/09/2022, 1:55 pm
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Almetyevsk, Tatarstan, Russia, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Almetyevsk, Tatarstan, Russia, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses near $81 a barrel on Friday but prices are down 23% this quarter. Crude has been roiled by the surge in the dollar to a record over recent weeks, as aggressive central bank rate hikes darken the outlook for global growth.

Traders are also grappling with the looming risk of reduced supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is set to meet next week, and are already discussing plans for an output cut. Analysts from RBC Capital Markets to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have said the producer group could pull anywhere between 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day of supply.

“The risk to supply continues to be a supporting theme,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, referring to possible OPEC+ cuts. “The market remains troubled by forces pulling in opposite directions.”

On Friday, traders also had to grapple with new crude import and oil product export quotas from China, the world’s largest crude importer. China is seeking to revive is economy which has been hit by Covid lockdowns and a housing slump, but the giant oil product allocation for exports could weigh on markets for refined fuels. Factory activity in the Asian nation struggled for momentum in September, while services slowed, data released Friday show.

Prices

WTI for November delivery fell about 1% to $80.46 a barrel at 8:23 a.m. in New York.

Brent for November settlement, which expires Friday, was little changed at $88.36 a barrel.

Widely-watched time-spreads in US oil futures have been ticking higher. The spread between the nearest two December futures contracts was at its strongest level in a month, indicating traders are growing steadily more bullish on the market’s outlook.

