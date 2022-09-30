Atlas cries foul at Vaalco’s Venus plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Atlas cries foul at Vaalco’s Venus plan

Nigeria’s Atlas Petroleum International has objected to Vaalco Energy’s announced plans to develop the Venus field, in Equatorial Guinea.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/09/2022, 2:27 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Offshore drilling equipment
Vaalco's operations offshore Gabon

Nigeria’s Atlas Petroleum International has objected to Vaalco Energy’s announced plans to develop the Venus field, in Equatorial Guinea.

A statement from Atlas said Vaalco should refrain from its activities.

“Any assertion by a company that has decided drill and develop an oil field in the media are wrong,” the privately owned Nigerian company said.

Vaalco reported earlier this week that the Equatorial Guinea government had approved the Venus plan. The company expects the work to cost a total of $310 million, with production starting in 2026. It will ramp up to 15,000 barrels per day, the company said, targeting gross reserves of 23.1 million barrels.

Atlas said it was in “constant communication” with the Equatorial Guinea government. The company said it had not received any notification from the government or Gepetrol saying the licence and interest had been cancelled.

Continuity

Atlas continues to be an active investor in Block P, it said. “Any claims to the contrary by Vaalco or any company are false, outrageous and misleading. Atlas has not relinquished any part of its interest. Atlas has does not intend to walk away from Block P.”

The Nigerian company has a 34.13% stake in Block P. Vaalco, announcing its plan, said Atlas was not taking part in the Venus development. As a result, Vaalco has an 80% stake in the field, while Gepetrol has 20%.

A source close to Vaalco said Atlas had multiple opportunities to exercise its rights to participate in the Venus field but did not do so.

Atlas, on its website, has noted that Block P consists of the Venus development area and an exploration area.

In addition to its plans for Venus, Vaalco is also working on a merger proposal with Egypt-focused TransGlobe Energy. The latter had been due to hold a shareholder vote on September 29 but has pushed this back to October 7.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts