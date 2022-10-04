Valaris adds $95m to backlog after securing deals with TotalEnergies, Aramco, BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Valaris adds $95m to backlog after securing deals with TotalEnergies, Aramco, BP

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris (NYSE: VAL) has announced a handful of new deals and extensions.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/10/2022, 11:46 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ValarisValaris DS-15
Valaris DS-15

With an associated contract backlog of $95 million, the contracts are for work in various regions with some of the world’s biggest oil firms.

TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) has exercised an option offshore Brazil to continue using the drillship Valaris DS-15.

With an estimated duration of 100 days, the extension will follow on directly from the existing arrangement.

Meanwhile Saudi Aramco (SA: ARAMCO) has triggered three contract extensions for standard duty legacy and modern jack-ups.

The Valaris 76, Valaris 54 and Valaris 108 will all remain on charter with the oil giant for a further 292 days, 204 days and 142 days respectively.

Like with TotalEnergies, all the extensions will bookend the current deals.

BP (LON: BP) has also exercised a four-well option offshore Trinidad for the Valaris 118, a heavy duty modern jack-up.

Slated to run for 200 days, the agreement has a total contract value of about $24m.

Valaris announced last month it had secured a $60m, four-well contract extension with Shell for the Valaris 122 heavy-duty harsh environment rig.

It comes as oil and gas firms scramble to secure units to complete their work, with offshore drilling enjoying a renaissance.

