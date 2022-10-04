Valaris adds $95m to backlog after securing deals with TotalEnergies, Aramco, BP

An error occurred. Please try again.

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris (NYSE: VAL) has announced a handful of new deals and extensions.

With an associated contract backlog of $95 million, the contracts are for work in various regions with some of the world’s biggest oil firms.

TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) has exercised an option offshore Brazil to continue using the drillship Valaris DS-15.

With an estimated duration of 100 days, the extension will follow on directly from the existing arrangement.

Meanwhile Saudi Aramco (SA: ARAMCO) has triggered three contract extensions for standard duty legacy and modern jack-ups.

The Valaris 76, Valaris 54 and Valaris 108 will all remain on charter with the oil giant for a further 292 days, 204 days and 142 days respectively.

Like with TotalEnergies, all the extensions will bookend the current deals.

BP (LON: BP) has also exercised a four-well option offshore Trinidad for the Valaris 118, a heavy duty modern jack-up.

Slated to run for 200 days, the agreement has a total contract value of about $24m.

Valaris announced last month it had secured a $60m, four-well contract extension with Shell for the Valaris 122 heavy-duty harsh environment rig.

It comes as oil and gas firms scramble to secure units to complete their work, with offshore drilling enjoying a renaissance.