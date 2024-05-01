40 jobs created as Wood lands deal to decarbonise TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

40 jobs created as Wood lands deal to decarbonise TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/05/2024, 7:54 am Updated: 01/05/2024, 7:55 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Woodwood totalenergies
Dozens of onshore and offshore jobs are being created through the flaring deal.

Wood (LON: WG) has landed work to decarbonise oil major TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea, creating 40 jobs.

The 23-month contact is to deliver a new system on flare gas recovery – capturing and reusing gas which otherwise would have been flared into the atmosphere.

A new compressor system is to be installed offshore at Elgin-Franklin, which sits 124 miles east of Aberdeen.

TotalEnergies wood
Flaring at Elgin-Franklin

It comes after the regulator, the NSTA, demanded that any existing North Sea platforms should have zero routine flaring by 2030 at the latest. The regulator has taken steps which saw flaring cut by 50% from 2018-2022.

London-listed Wood has not disclosed the value of the contract or the amount of emissions it is expected to cut from Elgin-Franklin.

The 40 jobs will be across onshore and offshore positions for the Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm.

Wood was awarded the contract having completed a field study and front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the scheme.

Martin Simmonite, Senior Vice President for UK Operations at Wood, said: “We are delighted to work with TEPUK, supporting the delivery of this decarbonisation initiative and providing end-to-end project lifecycle solutions.

“Wood is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that contribute to a low carbon future and our teams are well positioned to support TEPUK as they execute their ambitious action plan to reduce emissions across their operations.”

Flaring is a controlled process used to burn off excess or waste gases from the production process, though in the North Sea this is usually only in certain circumstances such as the start-up of new wells, or to ensure safety.

Elgin-Franklin is more than 20 years old, starting up in 2001, and is expected to be operational until 2040, according to TotalEnergies’ (PAR: TTE) website.

The Franklin reservoir was discovered in 1986 while Elgin was discovered five years later in 1991.

The central North Sea field is operated by TotalEnergies, with ENI, Harbour Energy, Ithaca Energy, NEO Energy and ONE-Dyas holding non-operated interests.

