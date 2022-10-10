Quanta looks to expand following multi-million-pound investment

Oil and Gas engineering firm, Quanta, is looking to create ‘dozens of new jobs’ following a multi-million-pound investment from private equity group, Foresight.

The firm, formerly known as Fabricom until a management buy-out in 2018, says that this investment will enable it to accelerate its growth in the hydrogen, carbon capture and offshore wind markets.

In addition, the engineering company will be creating dozens of new specialist engineering jobs to support clients in the energy transition and drive towards net zero.

With offices in Aberdeen and Newcastle, the firm has ties to various organisations in the North East of Scotland.

A Quanta spokesperson told Energy Voice: “The firm will be aiming to create dozens of new jobs and is looking to significantly increase its presence in Aberdeen. Although, as yet, the final split of where those jobs will be based is undecided.”

Chief executive at Quanta, Nick Oates, said: “This substantial investment is a huge statement of confidence in our business and will help us to significantly grow our capabilities as we support clients tackle various energy challenges, including the need for increased domestic energy security, extending the life of ageing oil and gas assets and driving the energy transition.

“Reports suggest that the global EPC oil and gas market is set to grow to $80 billion over the next seven years.

“This, and the UK Government’s drive to boost domestic energy production puts us in a fantastic position for growth.

“Formerly Fabricom, the Quanta business has more than 30-years’ experience in Oil & Gas engineering and we have built our unrivalled reputation on our ability to respond quickly to clients’ needs and become an extension of the client’s team.

“We will shortly be undertaking a recruitment drive to identify the right people and skills to help us continue our growth journey.”