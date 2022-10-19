Senior US official says OPEC+ oil cut came at ‘worst’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Senior US official says OPEC+ oil cut came at ‘worst’ moment

OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy and add to inflationary pressures, a senior US official said during a visit to the Middle East.
By Bloomberg
19/10/2022, 11:57 am
© AP/Hasan JamaliOil OPEC+ Russian ban
FILE- In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015 file photo, a man rides a camel through the desert oil field and winter camping area of Sakhir, Bahrain.

OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy and add to inflationary pressures, a senior US official said during a visit to the Middle East.

“The impact is wide ranging,” Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, told reporters in Kuwait on Wednesday. It came at “the worst possible moment,” she said, with the world only just emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, a 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Oct. 5 opted to lower their output targets from next month by 2 million barrels a day.

That’s triggered a crisis in US-Saudi relations. Joe Biden – whose popularity has been hit by soaring pump prices for American motorists – said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia.

Several members of Congress have accused the kingdom of aligning with Moscow and suggested Washington could restrict weapons sales to Riyadh or pass a bill known as NOPEC, enabling the US to sue the group’s members for manipulating the energy market.

Leaf said Biden would take a “methodical” approach to Saudi Arabia, one of the US’s most important and long-standing allies in the Middle East.

“No body has suggested an escalation,” she said, while on a tour of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar. “I will undoubtedly go to Saudi at some point, just not on this visit.”

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers denied they’re lowering supply for political reasons. They said they needed to re-balance the oil market because a weakening global economy was slowing the growth of oil demand.

“There’s no question that there have been statements both from Riyadh and Washington telling us that all is not well,” Dana Stroul, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, said at the same briefing. “We’re going to have to recommit to dialog to discuss a way forward.”

Their comments contrasted with those of US officials toward Qatar, one of the world’s biggest producers of liquefied natural gas. The Gulf state, which left OPEC around four years ago, is pumping gas at maximum levels and investing billions of dollars with companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. to increase its capacity to export the fuel.

“Do we think they’re on our side?” Timmy Davis, the US ambassador to Qatar, said to reporters on Tuesday. “We absolutely do. We think they’re on the side of alleviating this energy crisis.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts