New Fortress Energy awards FLNG projects to Sembcorp Marine

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine (SGX: S51) has been awarded master service agreements for the engineering, conversion, topside fabrication and integration of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels into floating LNG facilities for US-based New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE).

The deal includes the fabrication and integration of LNG topside modules, Sembcorp Marine said today.

“The hull conversion and fabrication of topsides for the first FLNG liquefaction facility is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024 through the work engagement contract awarded by New Fortress Energy (NFE). Work on the second FLNG liquefaction facility project is expected to be contracted through further Work Engagement Contracts to Sembcorp Marine at a later date,” the Singapore yard said in a statement.

“The two FLNG liquefaction units will host the NFE-designed Fast LNG liquefaction production facility with a capacity of approximately 1.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum). LNG produced will be stored in a separate LNG tanker moored near the FLNG liquefaction facility. While NFE currently has Fast LNG liquefaction facilities on jack-up rigs under construction in the US, this marks the first set of two Sevan cylindrical hulls to be re-purposed into FLNG liquefaction facilities,” added Sembcorp Marine.

Mr William Gu, Senior Vice President & Head of Sembcorp Marine (SCM) Rigs & Floaters Pte Ltd, said, “We are pleased and honoured to partner New Fortress Energy in its Fast FLNG programme through these two FLNG conversion projects incorporating

SCM’s proprietary Sevan cylindrical hull design. Marking SCM’s successful penetration of the FLNG market, these projects allow our customer to rapidly deploy FLNG facilities to capture the growing demand for LNG liquefaction terminals, and to tap on SCM’s full suite of floating and nearshore LNG solutions that are well placed to meet the needs of the burgeoning LNG market.”