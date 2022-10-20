New Fortress Energy awards FLNG projects to Sembcorp Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

New Fortress Energy awards FLNG projects to Sembcorp Marine

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine (SGX: S51) has been awarded master service agreements for the engineering, conversion, topside fabrication and integration of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels into floating LNG facilities for US-based New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE).
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
20/10/2022, 4:10 am Updated: 20/10/2022, 4:12 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Shutterstock / T. SchneiderNew Fortress Energy has hired Sembcorp Marine for FLNG conversions
New Fortress Energy has hired Sembcorp Marine for FLNG conversions

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine (SGX: S51) has been awarded master service agreements for the engineering, conversion, topside fabrication and integration of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels into floating LNG facilities for US-based New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE).

The deal includes the fabrication and integration of LNG topside modules, Sembcorp Marine said today.

“The hull conversion and fabrication of topsides for the first FLNG liquefaction facility is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024 through the work engagement contract awarded by New Fortress Energy (NFE). Work on the second FLNG liquefaction facility project is expected to be contracted through further Work Engagement Contracts to Sembcorp Marine at a later date,” the Singapore yard said in a statement.

“The two FLNG liquefaction units will host the NFE-designed Fast LNG liquefaction production facility with a capacity of approximately 1.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum). LNG produced will be stored in a separate LNG tanker moored near the FLNG liquefaction facility. While NFE currently has Fast LNG liquefaction facilities on jack-up rigs under construction in the US, this marks the first set of two Sevan cylindrical hulls to be re-purposed into FLNG liquefaction facilities,” added Sembcorp Marine.

Mr William Gu, Senior Vice President & Head of Sembcorp Marine (SCM) Rigs & Floaters Pte Ltd, said, “We are pleased and honoured to partner New Fortress Energy in its Fast FLNG programme through these two FLNG conversion projects incorporating
SCM’s proprietary Sevan cylindrical hull design. Marking SCM’s successful penetration of the FLNG market, these projects allow our customer to rapidly deploy FLNG facilities to capture the growing demand for LNG liquefaction terminals, and to tap on SCM’s full suite of floating and nearshore LNG solutions that are well placed to meet the needs of the burgeoning LNG market.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts