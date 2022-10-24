Fossil fuel profits can easily cover climate losses, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Fossil fuel profits can easily cover climate losses, report says

Rich nations could cover the climate-induced economic losses suffered by the world’s most vulnerable countries if they forced the fossil fuel industry to pay for the damage caused by their emissions, according to Oxfam International.
By Bloomberg
24/10/2022, 8:01 am
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The profit from six large oil companies in the first half of 2022 was enough to offset the financial impacts of global-warming-fueled extreme weather events in low-income countries over the same period, with $70 billion left over, a new report from the nonprofit said.

Economic losses in the 55 most climate-vulnerable countries have totaled more than half a trillion dollars over the past two decades, yet the fossil fuel industry’s profits were enough to counterbalance that almost 60 times over, the report said.

“It is an injustice that polluters who are disproportionately responsible for the escalating greenhouse gas emissions continue to reap these enormous profits while climate-vulnerable countries are left to foot the bill for the climate impacts destroying people’s lives, homes and jobs,” said Lyndsay Walsh, Oxfam’s climate policy adviser and co-author of the report. “We must end this delay.”

Recent flooding in Pakistan has thrust the issue of “loss and damage” into the spotlight, with just two weeks to go before the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh. The jargon refers to the loss of lives, cultures or species that can never return and the damage to vital infrastructure that needs to be repaired after climate disasters. Rich countries generally oppose the creation of a facility that could leave them on the hook for billions of dollars due to their historic emissions.

The Oxfam report breaks down various arguments used by wealthy nations to delay for over three decades the creation of a loss and damage facility that’s expected to become a major source of debate over the two-week conference in Egypt. It says the assertion that the costs could be too high is one of the “most insidious discourses of all,” highlighting recent mobilizations of money to cushion the damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the report says there are a number of ways for rich countries to source the finance outside existing budgets, such as a climate damages tax on polluters or an air passenger levy on flights.

A loss and damage fund would, for example, allow Pakistan to access grants, rather than loans from sources like the International Monetary Fund. The country’s debt risks have been rising since the floods. Oxfam said in a report last week that money provided for climate mitigation and adaptation is already subject to “misleading” claims by rich countries, raising questions over its quality.

An average of 189 million people per year have been affected by extreme weather events in low-income countries since 1991 when a mechanism for loss and damage was first proposed, the report said. Over the same time period developing nations have experienced 79% of recorded deaths from such incidents.

