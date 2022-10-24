QE picks Shell as second partner at NFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

QE picks Shell as second partner at NFS

QatarEnergy (QE) has chosen Shell as its second partner on the North Field South (NFS) expansion project.
24/10/2022, 8:59 am
© Supplied by Qatar EnergyMcDermott QatarEnergy
At the dock: an LNG tanker loads up in Qatar, a major exporter

Shell will have a 9.375% stake in the two trains, which will have capacity of 16 million tonnes per year. NFS will provide the second step for Qatari LNG growth after North Field East (NFE), bringing total production to 126mn tpy.

QE has a 75% stake in the NFS plan. TotalEnergies took a 9.375% stake in NFS in September. This leaves 6.25% still to be awarded, with QE saying this would go to a single company, as yet unnamed.

“The new LNG volumes, which Qatar will bring to the market, come at a time when natural gas assumes greater importance in light of recent geopolitical turmoil, and amidst the dire need for cleaner energy to meet global environmental objectives,” said Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also president and CEO of QE.

“These volumes are a welcome addition given the increasing global concern not just over energy security, but also over a pragmatic energy transition as well as fair and equitable access to cleaner energy.”

Al-Kaabi signed the deal on October 23 in Doha, with Shell’s outgoing CEO Ben van Beurden. The minister said van Beurden had played a “distinguished role” in partnering with QE.

NFS will involve five platforms, 50 wells and various gas pipelines to an onshore processing plant. The project will benefit from sharing infrastructure with NFE, helping bring down costs.

The project will involve carbon capture and storage (CCS), while power will come from the national grid.

