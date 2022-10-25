AG&P finishes conversion of FSU for Philippines LNG import terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AG&P finishes conversion of FSU for Philippines LNG import terminal

Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P) has announced the successful conversion of the 137,512 cubic meter LNG carrier called ISH into a Floating Storage Unit (FSU).
25/10/2022, 1:13 am
The AG&P LNG import terminal under development in the Philippines.

“The ISH is a central component of the first Philippines LNG Import Terminal (PHLNG). Ready to be docked at AG&P’s PHLNG facility in Batangas, the FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The hybrid PHLNG terminal is designed to provide its customers with resiliency of supply and high availability, even during storms,” AG&P said in a statement yesterday.

“In February 2022, AG&P signed a 15-year long-term charter agreement with ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) for the supply, operations and maintenance of its 137,512 cubic meter Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for the PHLNG import terminal. AG&P’s subsidiary GAS Entec completed the conversion to an FSU in record time. The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the Cargo Handling and Safety System that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG,” added AG&P.

Karthik Sathyamoorthy, President of AG&P Terminals and Logistics, said: “The PHLNG import terminal will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plants, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers. From day one, PHLNG will have scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420mmscfd and almost 200,000cbm of storage. The construction for two onshore tanks as part of PHLNG’s second phase has already started and will be integrated as part into the main terminal in 2024, ensuring high availability and reliability of natural gas for our customers.”

