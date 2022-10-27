PTTEP buys out Eni’s stake in Sharjah Onshore Area A in UAE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

PTTEP buys out Eni’s stake in Sharjah Onshore Area A in UAE

Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production (BKK:PTTEP) further expands its investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by acquiring 25% participating interest in the Sharjah Onshore Area A from Italy’s Eni (MIL:ENI).
By Energy Voice
27/10/2022, 3:44 am Updated: 27/10/2022, 3:59 am
© BLOOMBERG NEWSThe PTT Exploration & Production Pcl logo is seen at PTTEP's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. Photographer: Udo Weitz/Bloomberg News
The PTT Exploration & Production Pcl logo is seen at PTTEP's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2007. Photographer: Udo Weitz/Bloomberg News

Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production (BKK:PTTEP) further expands its investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by acquiring 25% participating interest in the Sharjah Onshore Area A from Italy’s Eni (MIL:ENI).

The investment marks state-backed PTTEP’s fifth project in the UAE as the company continues to strengthen presence and growth in the Middle East, it said Wednesday.

Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), revealed that the company’s subsidiary, PTTEP MENA Limited, has signed a Farm-in Agreement to acquire 25% stake of the Sharjah Onshore Area A, an exploration block of the Sharjah Emirate from Eni Sharjah B.V., a subsidiary of Italy-based integrated Energy Company Eni. The process is expected to be completed within 2022 after fulfilling conditions in the agreement and obtaining government approvals.

“PTTEP continues to expand our investment in our strategic focus area in the Middle East, with this Sharjah Onshore Area A being the fifth project in UAE since the company’s first entry into UAE in 2019. The investment reflects our strategic emphasis on natural gas resources and the growing partnership with Eni through which our strengths are combined to unlock new reserves,” said PTTEP’s CEO.

Situated in the Sharjah Emirate, north of the UAE, Sharjah Onshore Area A spans over an area of approximately 437 square kilometers. Eni has been awarded this exploration block from Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) in early 2019. Upon the completion of the acquisition, participating interest of Sharjah Onshore Area A will comprise Eni Sharjah B.V. (Operator) 50%, SNOC 25% and PTTEP MENA 25%.

Apart from the Sharjah Onshore Area A, PTTEP invests in four other projects in the UAE namely the Abu Dhabi Offshore 1, the Abu Dhabi Offshore 2, and the Abu Dhabi Offshore 3, and the Sharjah Onshore Area C. All are in the exploration phase and in partnership with Eni. PTTEP and Eni recently announced a successful discovery of significant gas resources in the Abu Dhabi Offshore 2 in August this year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts