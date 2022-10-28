Biden urges oil companies to cut prices after Shell’s profit doubled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Biden urges oil companies to cut prices after Shell’s profit doubled

President Joe Biden criticised record energy company profits after Shell announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks.
By Bloomberg
28/10/2022, 3:53 am
© BloombergOPEC
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with chief executive officers of electric utilities in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

President Joe Biden criticised record energy company profits after Shell announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks.

“That’s more than twice of what they made in the third quarter of last year, and they raised their dividends as well, so the profits are going back in their shareholders instead of going to the pump and lowering the prices,” Biden said at an event in Syracuse, New York.

Biden has repeatedly demanded that oil companies forgo buybacks and dividend increases, calling on them to reduce prices at gasoline pumps for American motorists instead of returning profits to shareholders.

Energy companies, he said, need to “bring down the cost of a gallon of gas that reflects the cost they’re paying for a barrel of oil.”

Biden’s comments drew a swift rebuke from oil industry leaders.

“Refiners do not set the prices consumers pay at the pump or the prices for crude oil,” and are running “facilities as hard as we safely and responsibly can to maximise the supply of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel that Americans and economies around the world need,” said Chet Thompson, president of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association.

And the American Petroleum Institute suggested the president’s focus was misplaced.

“With energy costs and geopolitical instability around the world continuing to rise, it’s time for Washington to focus on leveraging American energy production to confront the global mismatch between energy demand and available supply that has driven fuel prices higher,” the trade group said in an emailed statement.

A Shell spokesman didn’t immediately respond to Biden’s comments.

A gallon of gasoline cost $3.76 on average in the US on Wednesday, according to the motor club AAA. Shell’s shares rose more than 5% on Thursday, to 2,425 pence in London.

Energy analysts and officials say there is generally a lag between shifts in the prices of crude oil and gasoline, in part because it takes time for costs to filter through the supply chain.

High oil prices are proving a bonanza for multinational energy companies. ExxonMobil is expected tomorrow to disclose the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s 152-year history.

Democrats, who face headwinds in midterm congressional elections on Nov. 8 in part because of inflation and high gasoline prices, have castigated oil company profits.

“$9.5 billion is a crapload of money,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said in a tweet. “We don’t have to put up with this. But if you elect Republicans in two weeks, they will do the bidding of these guys.”

But Democratic proposals to impose so-called windfall profit taxes on energy companies have repeatedly failed, even when the party controlled both chambers of Congress.

Shell said Thursday it will buy back another $4 billion of shares over the next three months, bringing total repurchases for the year to $18.5 billion. It plans to increase its dividend by 15% for the fourth quarter, subject to board approval.

Shell reported a record profit in the second quarter of $11.47 billion, when oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude closed at about $97 on Thursday, up $1.27.

Some of Shell’s peer companies also reported outstanding financial results Thursday. TotalEnergies SE disclosed a record profit, and Repsol SA said it will pay a higher dividend than previously announced.

