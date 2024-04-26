TotalEnergies’ profit drops less than expected on strong oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies’ profit drops less than expected on strong oil

By Bloomberg
26/04/2024, 12:03 pm
© Shutterstock / HJBCA group of shareholders in TotalEnergies will challenge CEO and Chairman Patrick Pouyanne's dominance of the company
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit as a resilient oil market partly offset lower gas prices.

The French giant is the latest energy company to feel the effect of Europe’s weaker gas market, which has been pressured by a mild winter that curbed heating demand. Meanwhile, crude prices have been underpinned by supply curbs from OPEC+ and conflicts in the Middle East, cushioning Big Oil’s profits.

The earnings reflect “a context of sustained oil prices and refining margins but softening gas prices,” TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Adjusted net income was $5.11 billion in the period, down from $6.54 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday. Analysts had expected profit of $5.0 billion.

The company announced an interim dividend of 79 euro cents per share for this fiscal year, an increase of almost 7% and in line with expectations. It will buy back a further $2 billion of its shares in the second quarter, in line with the first-quarter amount.

The stock was little changed in early Paris trading after gaining 11% this year.

Sales of liquefied natural gas, one of the firm’s focus areas, dropped 3% from a year earlier on lower demand in Europe. Total expects that a rebound in consumption in Asia will drive up prices by almost a quarter next winter.

In the hydrocarbon segment, production dropped 2% year-on-year to 2.46 million barrels of oil equivalent per day as the startups of projects in Brazil and Nigeria almost offset the sale of its Canadian oil sands assets.

Downstream operations came in lower because of weaker refining margins. But profit at the power business increased as the firm added renewable capacity in the US and India as well as gas-fired power plants in Texas.

It also reiterated a plan to invest $17 billion to $18 billion in 2024, including $5 billion in its power business.

Recommended for you

Tags