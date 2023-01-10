Conrad Asia Energy signs Indonesia PSCs with multi-tcf potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conrad Asia Energy signs Indonesia PSCs with multi-tcf potential

Conrad Asia Energy has signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for the Offshore North West Aceh (Meulaboh) and Offshore South West Aceh (Singkil) PSCs offshore northwest and southwest of the Aceh Province of Indonesia.
By Energy Voice
10/01/2023, 3:27 am Updated: 10/01/2023, 3:27 am
© Shutterstock / hyotographicscarbon storage asia
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest producer of hydrocarbons

Australian-listed Conrad will operate and hold a 100% participating interest in both blocks. The acquisitions are consistent with Conrad’s core strategy of developing assets with the potential to supply gas to the rapidly growing South East Asia markets, the company said on 6 January.

In November 2018, Conrad was granted two Joint Study Areas (JSAs) located offshore northwest and southwest of the Aceh Province. Meulaboh and Singkil were offered under the Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round (IPBR) 2022 first licencing round, in which Conrad submitted bids on 5 September 2022. Due to the deep-water environment and the lack of exploration in large parts of each block, notwithstanding the existing discoveries in the shallow water, the blocks are deemed by the Indonesian authorities as “frontier” with corresponding fiscal arrangements which Conrad said are attractive and favourable compared to Indonesian PSCs over blocks in more mature areas.

The total firm investment commitment made by Conrad for the blocks is US$30 million, with a combined signature bonus of US$100,000 for the government.

The total committed work program for each PSC is US$15 million and includes geological studies for 2023, 500 square kilometres of 3D seismic acquisition for 2024 and the drilling of a well for 2025. The costs of the 2023 commitments will be funded from the company’s recent public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. The costs for subsequent activities will be from various sources including farm-in partners as the PSCs are matured and the commencement of cash flow from the Mako gas field.

The blocks contain known gas discoveries (Contingent Resources) in shallow water and at shallow reservoir depths as well as additional prospectivity in both the shallow and deeper-water areas of the PSCs, noted Conrad.

The gas discoveries in the shallow water were made in the 1970’s and have all been successfully flow tested at potentially commercial rates. They were not developed at the time due to prevailing low gas prices and immature markets.

The deep-water areas have several really large structures with multi-trillion cubic feet potential that Conrad has already identified with gas chimneys and flat spots displayed on seismic data, indicating evidence of potential hydrocarbons.

Despite the numerous discoveries, the PSCs are classified as “frontier areas” and have been granted attractive fiscal terms which are amongst the most favourable in Indonesia, added Conrad.

