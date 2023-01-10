Singapore company starts oil drilling in Myanmar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Singapore company starts oil drilling in Myanmar

Singapore-listed Interra Resources reported that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company, has started drilling development well CHK 1238 in the Chauk oil field onshore Myanmar.
By Energy Voice
10/01/2023, 5:51 am
Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1238 is being drilled using hired ZJ 750 rig and Interra’s share of the cost of drilling is
funded from existing funds on hand, the company reported late December.

CHK 1238 will be drilled in the Chauk field 54N-Moolla fault block as an up-dip east offset to CHK 1227 which produced oil on production testing from the deep primary reservoir. Following perforating and testing of shallower objectives, oil production could not be re-established from the deep reservoir due to engineering problems.

CHK 1238 is proposed to a total measured depth of 4,650 feet with the primary objective of appraising the deep oil reservoir encountered in offset CHK 1227, and the testing of any prospective shallower oil reservoirs that produce in this fault block.

CHK 1238 is the second 2023 Myanmar budgeted development well drilled by Goldpetrol. Interra estimates that the results of the drilling and completion should be available in approximately six weeks, and the results will be announced as soon as
they are ascertained.

