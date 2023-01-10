Singapore company starts oil drilling in Myanmar

Singapore-listed Interra Resources reported that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company, has started drilling development well CHK 1238 in the Chauk oil field onshore Myanmar.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1238 is being drilled using hired ZJ 750 rig and Interra’s share of the cost of drilling is

funded from existing funds on hand, the company reported late December.

CHK 1238 will be drilled in the Chauk field 54N-Moolla fault block as an up-dip east offset to CHK 1227 which produced oil on production testing from the deep primary reservoir. Following perforating and testing of shallower objectives, oil production could not be re-established from the deep reservoir due to engineering problems.

CHK 1238 is proposed to a total measured depth of 4,650 feet with the primary objective of appraising the deep oil reservoir encountered in offset CHK 1227, and the testing of any prospective shallower oil reservoirs that produce in this fault block.

CHK 1238 is the second 2023 Myanmar budgeted development well drilled by Goldpetrol. Interra estimates that the results of the drilling and completion should be available in approximately six weeks, and the results will be announced as soon as

they are ascertained.