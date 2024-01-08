Well Slot: Who’s drilling in the UK North Sea and Norway?

Well Slot is a monthly feature from Energy Voice and Westwood Global looking at drilling activity and rig moves in the UK North Sea and Norway.

UK

As of 22 December, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well and one exploration well active on the UKCS, in the CNS at Leverett and Devil’s Hole Horst, respectively. Since the previous report, two exploration wells completed, with Earn as a gas discovery and K2 well completed as an oil discovery, with detailed results on both wells yet to be released. No wells have spudded.

West of Shetland and Northern North Sea

Nothing to report.

Central North Sea

The 27/5-1 Devil’s Hole Horst well, operated by North Sea Natural Resources (NSNR), was spudded on 17 October with the Valaris Norway jack-up. The well is located on the West Central Shelf and is primarily targeting the Permian Zechstein Group and Upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation. NSNR had quoted a CoS of 70% and P90-P50-P10 (mean) resources of 189 – 584 – 1,698 (810) mmboe for the Z1/Z2 Hauptdolomit Formation primary target. Industry intelligence has reported the well has been completed and was dry, but this has yet to be confirmed by the operator.

The 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well, operated by NEO Energy, was spudded on 21 July with the Paul B Loyd Jr semi-sub. The well is appraising the 21/2-2 Ivy discovery, drilled in 1975, which encountered hydrocarbons in the Lower Cretaceous Britannia Sandstone Formation. In November 2022, Ithaca quoted 1C-2C-3C resources of 0 – 19.1 – 42 mmboe. The well has successfully appraised the discovery, with good flow rates achieved in the 21/3d-9Z sidetrack, and a second sidetrack is ongoing.

The Ithaca-operated 22/14c-10, Z, Y, X K2 well was completed on c. 15 December, after being spudded on 11 June with the Stena Spey semi-sub. The well was targeting the Paleocene Forties Member Sandstone. Ithaca has announced that hydrocarbons are present in the reservoir, with 45ft (14m) net thickness. The discovery will be assessed on the basis of only one reservoir penetration as three sidetracks failed to reach reservoir. Pre-drill 1U-2U-3U resources were quoted by Ithaca’s parent company Delek as 11.4 – 15.4 – 20.6 mmboe, with a CoS 81%. The well has been P&A oil and further results are yet to be announced.

Southern North Sea

The Dana-operated 42/27-4, Z Earn well was completed on 1 December, after being spudded on 13 July with the Valaris 121 jack-up. The well was targeting the Lower Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation. The prospect had pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources of 37 – 79 – 133 bcf, with a CoGS of c. 70%. It was reported that the well had encountered gas filled sandstones with reservoir quality within pre-drill expectations. The well has been P&A gas and further results are yet to be released.

Norway

As of 22 December, Westwood Global Energy reports that four active exploration wells on the NCS. Since the previous report, two exploration and two appraisal well programmes have been completed and three exploration wells spudded.

North Sea

The 25/7-12 S Hubert & Magellan well, operated by Vår Energi, was spudded on 11 December with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. An initial hole will target the Hubert prospect in the Eocene. A sidetrack will target the Magellan prospect in the Eocene. Pre-drill resources are 24 mmboe and 30 mmboe, respectively.

The Equinor-operated 30/4-4 Sara well was completed on 21 December, after being spudded on 6 December with the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub. The APA 2022 commitment well was targeting the Eocene. Pre-drill resources were 21 mmboe. Westwood currently hold the well as dry.

The 25/2-25 S Frigg Gamma Delta well, operated by Aker BP, was spudded on 29 November with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well will target the Ypsilon prospect in the Eocene, followed by two long horizontal sidetracks to collect data to optimise the location of potential production wells. Pre-drill resources are 9 – 22 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 33/12-N-4 AH Solan/Ludvig well was spudded from the Gullfaks C platform, using the Askeladden jack-up, on 15 November. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic and Lower Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are c. 10 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 30/12-3 S, A Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur well was spudded on 24 October with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. An initial hole with two sidetracks, targeting the Middle Jurassic, will evaluate the Surtsey, Jolnir and Brandur prospects. Pre-drill resources are 2 – 16 mmboe.

The 25/11-H-1 H Svalin M Sør well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 9 December, after being spudded on 18 October with the Deepsea Aberdeen semi-sub. The well was targeting the Eocene. The NPD report the well as containing oil, so is assumed to be a success. Westwood hold 5 mmboe resources, in line with pre-drill estimates.

The 35/6-4 S, A Ofelia appraisal well, operated by Neptune Energy, was completed on 8 December, after being spudded on 2 October with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The initial well encountered oil in the Lower Cretaceous Ofelia discovery and an exploration sidetrack encountered gas in a shallower Lower Cretaceous target. Revised resources for Ofelia are 16 – 33 mmboe, plus 11 – 19 mmboe for the gas discovery, totalling 27 – 52 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The Wintershall Dea-operated 6406/3-12 S Bergknapp appraisal well was completed on 18 December, after being spudded on 1 October with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well appraised the Bergknapp discovery which tested oil in Lower Jurassic – Triassic. The JV reported post-drill resources of 50 – 100 mmboe

