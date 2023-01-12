Philippine Supreme Court revokes South China Sea oil and gas exploration deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Philippine Supreme Court revokes South China Sea oil and gas exploration deal

Philippine oil and gas drillers tumbled Wednesday after the top court voided the nation’s 2005 deal with China and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea, less than a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to revive similar talks with Beijing.
By Bloomberg
12/01/2023, 3:57 am
© Shutterstock / ronaldbudaythe Philippines national flag
Flying the Philippines flag

Philippine oil and gas drillers tumbled Wednesday after the top court voided the nation’s 2005 deal with China and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea, less than a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to revive similar talks with Beijing.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional the joint marine seismic undertaking of the three countries signed nearly 18 years ago “for allowing wholly-owned foreign corporations to participate in the exploration” of Philippine natural resources.

The agreement, signed between China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation and Philippine National Oil Co (PNOC) during the term of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, lapsed in July 2008.

Philippine oil driller PXP Energy Corp., which has service contracts in the South China Sea, slumped nearly 12%. Oriental Petroleum & Minerals Corp. dropped more than 9%. Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., which also has exposure in Sampaguita gas field in the disputed sea, fell 1.1%.

The retreat in PXP Energy shares followed a recent rally in anticipation of an exploration deal between Manila and Beijing “but the court ruling mooted it,” said Nicky Franco, research head at Abacus Securities Corp.

The 2005 deal was a “good attempt” for cooperation among the three countries in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“China is committed to properly resolving the maritime-related disputes through dialogue and negotiation with all parties concerned, including the Philippines,” he said.

The court ruling came days after Marcos agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume oil and gas exploration talks in the South China Sea amid the two nations’ territorial dispute in the area.

“May this be a warning to Mr. Marcos not to trifle with the constitutional provisions that reserve the exploitation of our natural resources exclusively to Filipinos,” former lawmaker Teodoro Casiño, one of those who brought the tripartite deal to court, said on Twitter Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts