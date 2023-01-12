ExxonMobil to sell Thai refinery and retail unit to Bangchak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

ExxonMobil to sell Thai refinery and retail unit to Bangchak

ExxonMobil will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels.
By Bloomberg
12/01/2023, 4:20 am Updated: 12/01/2023, 4:21 am
Attendees stand near Exxon Mobil Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

ExxonMobil will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels.

Bangchak will acquire 66%, or 2.28 billion shares, of Esso at a price to be determined later, the companies said in separate stock exchange filings Thursday. It will also make a tender offer for the remaining 34% of the stock after securing regulatory approvals. Shares of Esso Thailand plunged as much as 17% while Bangchak jumped more than 9.4%, its sharpest gain in two years.

While the companies didn’t specify a value for the deal, saying it will be subject to an “adjustment mechanism” under the share-purchase agreement, Exxon’s stake in Esso was valued at 23 billion baht ($689 million) at its closing price on Wednesday. Bangchak said Esso had an enterprise value of 55 billion baht, and the deal is expected to be completed in 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bangchak will gain control of Sriracha Refinery, some distribution terminals and a network of Esso-branded retail stations in the acquisition, which will help cement its position as a leading player in Thailand’s refining and marketing industry, it said. Bangchak will have a combined crude and products terminals capacity of approximately 15 million barrels, which it said will enhance its reserves and energy security.

The acquisition will increase the company’s refinery capacity by 174,000 barrels per day to a total of 294,000 barrels a day, and boost the number of Bangchak’s retail gasoline stations to more than 2,100.

Exxon will continue to supply finished lubricants and chemical products in Thailand through a new company to be formed, it said in a statement. The company’s Bangkok Global Business Center, which employs about 2,000 people, and its exploration and production activities will remain unaffected, it said.

“ExxonMobil is focusing its investments on global production facilities to meet the world’s demand for lower-emissions fuels and high-performance products, while divesting assets where others see the potential for greater value,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, said in the statement.

Bangchak’s biggest shareholder is Vayupak Fund, a state-controlled investment fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

