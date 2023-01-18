Shell, ExxonMobil, sign CCS study deal with CNOOC in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell, ExxonMobil, sign CCS study deal with CNOOC in China

Shell (LON:SHEL) has signed a Joint Study Agreement with CNOOC, Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) for the Daya Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub project in China.
By Energy Voice
18/01/2023, 10:14 am Updated: 18/01/2023, 10:15 am
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

“It is a significant step forward in developing this joint project after we signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the project in June last year. The four parties intend to explore the development of the CCS hub to capture up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 a year. If successful, it will be China’s first offshore large-scale CCS hub which could help reduce significant CO2 emissions of the Daya Bay region,” Jason Wong, executive chairman for Shell companies in China said today.

“With this Joint Study Agreement signed, we will work together to assess the technical solution, develop the business model and work with government to develop enabling policies for the project,” he added.

“As we know, China has an ambitious decarbonisation path – from about 10 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions a year to net-zero within 30 years. A shift to cleaner energy sources and energy efficiency will not be enough, which makes CCS an essential part of the solution for China to achieve carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. We are happy to see the progress of the Daya Bay CCS project and look forward to working together with partners to help accelerate the development of CCS in China and make contributions to China’s carbon targets,” said Wong.

China has significant geological potential for storing carbon, with an estimated 2,400 gigatonnes (Gt) in storage capacity, second only to the USA. It currently has more than 40 CCUS pilot projects with a total capacity of 3 million tons. Many of these projects are small developments linked with enhanced oil recovery. This will need to scale up significantly over the next four decades.

