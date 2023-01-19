Ocean Installer: A tale of Havfram and back again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ocean Installer: A tale of Havfram and back again

Marine construction contractor, Havfram Subsea, although you may know it better as Ocean Installer, has undone 2020's rebrand to revert to its better-known original name.
By Ryan Duff
19/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Ocean InstallerKevin Murphy, Chief executive of Ocean Installer
The construction company changed its name to Havfram Subsea to reflect the firm’s move towards move into offshore wind. However, it has sold its wind business and has decided to go back to its original name, Ocean Installer.

Much like J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit, this is a tale of there and back again.

Founded in 2011, Ocean Installer’s operations focus on all aspects of offshore marine construction, working in hydrocarbons and renewables.

In support of its relaunch as an independent company, Ocean Installer has set out a new strategy and created a “new visual identity”, under its old name.

An Unexpected Journey for Ocean Installer

In November last year, Havfram Subsea split its business in two, netting backing of £200 million in the process, the following month named a new managing director for the company’s UK operations, Gregor Scott.

Chief executive of Ocean Installer, Kevin Murphy, said: “We are proud of our history and, as Ocean Installer, we have an impressive track record for safe and efficient marine construction of major energy projects worldwide.

“By refocusing our strategy and reclaiming the Ocean Installer name, we are laying a solid foundation for the future growth of our company.

“We will continue to partner with other like-minded companies as we expand our services.

“Over the last four years we have grown our revenue fivefold within the SURF installation and mooring market.

“As overall demand for marine construction services is growing, we now experience customers inviting us to enter new markets requiring our competence, such as offshore floating wind, CCS and IRM.

“The next step on our journey is to take our expertise in delivering complex marine construction projects and apply it to meet the evolving needs of our customers, as we work together to achieve a balance between energy security and a sustainable transition towards a net zero future.”

