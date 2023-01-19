Ocean Installer: A tale of Havfram and back again

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marine construction contractor, Havfram Subsea, although you may know it better as Ocean Installer, has undone 2020’s rebrand to revert to its better-known original name.

The construction company changed its name to Havfram Subsea to reflect the firm’s move towards move into offshore wind. However, it has sold its wind business and has decided to go back to its original name, Ocean Installer.

Much like J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit, this is a tale of there and back again.

Founded in 2011, Ocean Installer’s operations focus on all aspects of offshore marine construction, working in hydrocarbons and renewables.

In support of its relaunch as an independent company, Ocean Installer has set out a new strategy and created a “new visual identity”, under its old name.

In November last year, Havfram Subsea split its business in two, netting backing of £200 million in the process, the following month named a new managing director for the company’s UK operations, Gregor Scott.

Chief executive of Ocean Installer, Kevin Murphy, said: “We are proud of our history and, as Ocean Installer, we have an impressive track record for safe and efficient marine construction of major energy projects worldwide.

“By refocusing our strategy and reclaiming the Ocean Installer name, we are laying a solid foundation for the future growth of our company.

“We will continue to partner with other like-minded companies as we expand our services.

“Over the last four years we have grown our revenue fivefold within the SURF installation and mooring market.

“As overall demand for marine construction services is growing, we now experience customers inviting us to enter new markets requiring our competence, such as offshore floating wind, CCS and IRM.

“The next step on our journey is to take our expertise in delivering complex marine construction projects and apply it to meet the evolving needs of our customers, as we work together to achieve a balance between energy security and a sustainable transition towards a net zero future.”