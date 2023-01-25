Halliburton aims to pay out half of free cash flow to investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Halliburton aims to pay out half of free cash flow to investors

By Bloomberg
25/01/2023, 8:10 am Updated: 25/01/2023, 8:12 am
© Supplied by HalliburtonHalliburton

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) plans to return half its annual free cash flow to shareholders as the world’s biggest provider of fracking services follows its oil-and-gas clients in giving more profits back to investors.

Halliburton announced a 33% hike to its dividend and a resumption of its share buyback program Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. The Houston-based firm bought back $250 million in shares during the quarter, ending its streak of being one of only 83 S&P 500 companies — and one of just three energy companies — that hadn’t made repurchases in the past year.

“These actions demonstrate Halliburton’s confidence in our business, customers, employees and industry outlook,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a conference call with analysts and investors. “Everything I see today points to oil and gas tightness.”

Tight global crude supplies have helped drive up profits of energy producers, allowing the industry’s service companies to also benefit and find ways to reward their shareholders. SLB, the biggest oilfield service provider, said in November it was boosting its quarterly dividend and resuming share buybacks. The announcement came a week after smaller rival Baker Hughes Co. said it was buying back another $2 billion in shares and raising its payout.

Halliburton’s stock fell 2.7% to $39.47 at 10:40 a.m. in New York, alongside a broader decline in energy stocks and crude prices.

Halliburton hiked its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share a year ago, marking its first increase since 2014, when crude prices tumbled from more than $100 a barrel. The No. 2 oilfield service provider by market value said in October it had about $5 billion of share repurchases remaining under its buyback program, which began in 2006. Halliburton had slowed repurchases over the past few years as customers dialed back activity.

Halliburton reported profit of 72 cents a share excluding one-time items for the quarter, surpassing the 67 cents average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey, according to Tuesday’s earnings statement. Adjusted net income of $656 million was the highest in eight years.

Sales in North America, its largest region, slipped 1% from the third quarter partly due to lower frack work attributed to weather delays, the Houston-based company said in the statement. Halliburton is the last of the big three oilfield-service giants to disclose financial results for the final three months of 2022.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts