Key UK-France power cable back at full capacity after 2021 fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Key UK-France power cable back at full capacity after 2021 fire

By Bloomberg
30/01/2023, 1:54 pm
© BloombergSmoke from a large fire at the National Grid Plc's IFA interconnector site in Sellindge, U.K., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The fire at the key electricity converter station in the U.K., has shut down a major cable that brings power from France to Britain.
Smoke from a large fire at the National Grid Plc's IFA interconnector site in Sellindge, U.K., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The fire at the key electricity converter station in the U.K., has shut down a major cable that brings power from France to Britain.

A key power cable linking Britain and France has been used at full capacity for the first time since a fire shut it down in 2021.

The cable’s return is a boon to the countries’ power supplies in the middle of winter, even though the season has so far seen relatively mild weather and demand curbs eased pressure on their strained grids. The tightest days for their power systems have seen balancing prices spike to records as well as households dial down demand.

The IFA-1 interconnector imported at about 2,000 megawatts on Saturday and exported at that level on Monday morning, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A fire at a converter station in Kent, southeast England, put the cable out of action in September 2021, just as gas and power prices started surging in the early stages of Europe’s energy crisis.

Along with IFA-2, the cable is a key means of sending power back and forth between France and Britain, often helping companies sell electricity at higher prices than in their domestic markets. Britain became a net exporter of power for the first time on record last year after lengthy outages for France’s nuclear fleet increased import needs there.

Even with the cable partly offline, the UK and its neighbors exchanged record volumes of power for the month of January, according to Britain’s grid operator. Some 2.6 terawatt-hours has been transported across National Grid Plc’s five subsea cables so far this year, about 12% more than the same period last year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts