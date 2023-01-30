Baker Hughes teams up with FFI on geothermal and green hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Baker Hughes teams up with FFI on geothermal and green hydrogen

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/01/2023, 2:30 pm Updated: 30/01/2023, 2:34 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / silkybaker hughes ffi
A geothermal power station.

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) has signed a pact with Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to jointly explore development of green hydrogen and geothermal energy.

FFI, part of top 10 Australia Stock Exchange company Fortescue (ASX: FMG) is a heavy industry firm building a portfolio of green energy projects, including geothermal and hydropower.

The pair will leverage Baker Hughes’ expertise in areas like liquefaction and compression for hydrogen and ammonia development, and for geothermal Baker Hughes will harness expertise in subsurface analysis, well services and other areas including digital performance management.

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said: “FFI and Baker Hughes share ambitions for transforming and accelerating the energy transition.

“Our portfolio of technologies can help place both companies at the forefront of tackling climate change with practical and implementable solutions. We are excited to support FFI in its ambitions for a more sustainable future.”

The companies aspire to bring early-stage technologies to commercial scale faster than what would otherwise be possible, and said these technologies will potentially benefit the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in both energy production and hard-to-abate industrial sectors including mining, steel and cement.

Baker Hughes and FFI’s memorandum of understanding was announced at the 2rd annual Baker Hughes annual meeting in Florence today.

Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said: “There is enormous demand for green hydrogen and green energy, and engineering solutions such as those pioneered by Baker Hughes are vital to increasing supply.

“We look forward to working with Baker Hughes on a variety of projects that will help to enable industries and the world to move beyond fossil fuels.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts