Norway’s wealth fund cuts big oil holdings in profit taking move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Norway’s wealth fund cuts big oil holdings in profit taking move

By Bloomberg
31/01/2023, 8:03 am Updated: 31/01/2023, 8:32 am
© BloombergNorway wealth fund oil
Fuel prices an Exxon Mobil gas station in San Pablo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Exxon Mobil Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on July 30.

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund took profit on the world’s biggest oil and gas companies after a run up in energy prices in 2022.

The fund, which is the biggest beneficial owner of publicly traded companies globally, cut its holding in Shell (LON: SHEL), TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) last year, according to a list of holdings Norges Bank Investment Management publishes once a year on its website. Stakes in Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and BP (LON: BP) were also reduced.

Established in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil riches, the fund has achieved an average return of 6% over the quarter of a century during which it’s existed. It owned 3.14% of Shell at the end of last year, a stake valued at about $6.2 billion and the largest oil and gas holding in the fund’s portfolio of over 9,000 stocks.

The fund is due to report year-end results later on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts