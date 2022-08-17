Norway’s wealth fund posts biggest half-year loss on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway’s wealth fund posts biggest half-year loss on record

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility.
By Bloomberg
17/08/2022, 12:46 pm
Norges Bank Investment Management chief executive Nicolai Tangen.

The Oslo-based fund, the world’s biggest, lost 14.4% in the six months through June. The loss of $174 billion was the fund’s biggest ever in currency terms for a half year, it said on Wednesday.

“The market has been characterized by rising interest rates, high inflation, and war in Europe,” chief executive Nicolai Tangen said in the statement. “Technology stocks have done particularly poorly with a return of -28%.”

Tangen told lawmakers in May that greater uncertainty and more risk is the new normal for the world’s biggest owner of publicly traded companies, and it now probably faces the greatest changes in 30 years due to the geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.

In the first half, the fund shed 17% on stocks, where it has the bulk of its investments, and lost 9.3% on fixed income. Energy sector was the only one with a positive return, of 13%, cushioning the blow thanks to sharp price increases for oil, gas and refined products.

Investments in logistics property helped its unlisted real-estate holdings gain 7.1%, though they account for 3% of its assets.

Norway decided on Feb. 27 to drop Russian assets from the fund in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, but ran into problems with implementing the decision after Russia banned foreigners from executing trades on its stock markets.

Norges Bank said in March that it will return with a recommendation on lifting a freeze on the fund’s investments in Russia once markets are functioning more normally, along with more detailed recommendations on carrying out the sale.

Created in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil and gas revenues abroad, the fund has a portfolio of about 9,000 stocks, and delved into renewable infrastructure for the first time last year.

Overall, the fund’s total return in the first half was 1.14 percentage points higher than that of the benchmark against which it measures itself. Equity investments in the US and the UK made the most positive contributions to the relative return, and Chinese stocks the most negative.

“This is the first time in two decades that we have generated an excess return in a sharply falling equity market,” the fund said. “We do not expect a similarly strong relative return in the future.”

