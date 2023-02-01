Shell is selling ‘carbon neutral’ fossil fuels again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell is selling ‘carbon neutral’ fossil fuels again

By Bloomberg
01/02/2023, 8:10 am Updated: 01/02/2023, 8:48 am
© BloombergA freight train near a storage tank in the Shell Plc refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Emboldened by new industry guidelines, natural gas companies are renewing their efforts to sell “carbon neutral” fossil fuels, a controversial practice of offsetting a shipment’s emissions to shrink its environmental impact.

Shell Plc delivered roughly 70,000 tons of liquefied natural gas to Taiwan in a deal announced last week, the first shipment certified as “greenhouse gas neutral” under a new standard developed by the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers.

In practice, that means Shell and the purchaser, CPC Corp., bought carbon credits to offset the 190,000 tons of CO2 emissions generated by the LNG from production to combustion — similar to what the company did when it first marketed “carbon neutral” LNG in 2019.

Putting a “carbon neutral” label on fossil fuels is appealing for obvious reasons: It allows both buyers and sellers to assert that the transaction has no negative environmental impact, contributing to net-zero goals and reassuring ecologically minded investors.

But after a flurry of enthusiasm, those shipments all but disappeared when gas prices spiked last year, and when it became clear there was no standard way for fuel companies to measure emissions or purchase credits. The industry also came under fire for using cheap, low-quality credits, that represent little if any environmental benefit.

The GIIGNL framework, which was released in 2021, now adds standards for documentation and transparency. To comply, companies must calculate and report greenhouse gas and methane emissions, the name and type of offsets they use and plans to reduce emissions from drilling to consumption.

To call a shipment “GHG neutral,” the buyer and seller must also have a stated commitment to decarbonization and a verified plan to reduce emissions in the short- and medium-term, said Vincent Demoury, general delegate for GIIGNL.

GIIGNL declined to set standards for acceptable offsets in order to reflect “the diverse needs of members” and evolving carbon market rules, according to the framework.

Shell’s latest shipment used credits primarily from a project which prevents deforestation. Climate scientists at the United Nations-backed Science Based Targets initiative and elsewhere say these kinds of offsets do little to extract additional carbon from the air, and shouldn’t contribute to net-zero claims.

Shell declined to comment. CPC declined to comment on the specifics of the deal, and referred Bloomberg to its 2022 ESG report, which sets a net-zero target for 2050.

The deal followed GIIGNL’s standards, the industry group said, and was verified by the British Standards Institution. Ben Cahill, an energy analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC called it “a good step forward,” adding that “there was essentially zero transparency about the early carbon-neutral LNG trades.”

Despite the new standards designed to boost transparency, the companies revealed few details about the shipment, such as price and the exact breakdown of how many credits were purchased from each project, making it challenging to verify the authenticity of the statements.

“We still don’t really have any information about the cargoes and emissions at each stage,” said Jonathan Stern, distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “We need a lot more granularity, else the industry runs the risk of being accused of greenwashing.”

