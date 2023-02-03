Repsol awaits Indonesia regulation to carry out CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Repsol awaits Indonesia regulation to carry out CCS project

By Energy Voice
03/02/2023, 2:11 am Updated: 03/02/2023, 2:12 am
© Shutterstock / CinebergRepsol
Repsol

Spanish oil and gas company Repsol (BME:REP) is waiting for the issuance of an Indonesian presidential regulation and the derivative regulations to progress its proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Sakakemang block, onshore South Sumatra, in Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, said that government’s regulatory support is crucial to ensure the CCS project can be economically feasible. “Apart from that, the company is also waiting for the revision of Government Regulation No 27/2017,” Arifin added.

Previously, Repsol and its partners have said they would invest US$ 286 million to develop a CCS project in the Sakakemang block.

However, there are doubts around the project after Repsol downgraded its Kali Berau Dalam (KBD) gas discovery, initially thought to be the country’s biggest find in 18 years, putting the mega development in doubt.

Given the disappointing test results, the development, which planned to produce 2 trillion cf of gas over a 15-year term starting 2027 and included a 2 million tonnes per year (t/y) carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme, is likely to be scaled back. A previously approved early production plan should still go ahead, but a wider development, including the CCS project, remains uncertain, noted analysts.

The CCS project was seen as a crucial plank in the development of the gas field, which contains 25% CO2, as Repsol has committed to slashing its CO2 emissions.

Repsol, as operator, holds a 45% working interest in Sakakemang. Malaysia’s Petronas owns 45% and MOECO the remaining 10%.

