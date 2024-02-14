‘Time is running out’ to meet CCS goals as spring budget looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

‘Time is running out’ to meet CCS goals as spring budget looms

Chancellor warned that "time is running out" to meet the UK's lofty carbon capture storage goals by industry.
By Ryan Duff
14/02/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by DCT Media/ Mhorvan PThe clock is ticking for chancellor Jeremy Hunt to deliver funds to reach 2030 targets.
The clock is ticking for chancellor Jeremy Hunt to deliver funds to reach 2030 targets.

Ahead of the impending spring budget Jeremy Hunt has been told ‘time is running out’ to to deliver on the UK’s CCS goals.

As 2030 gets closer and closer there is a lot of work and funding needed to deliver on the UK’s various carbon-cutting targets.

One area still waiting for crucial government cash is carbon capture storage (CCS), the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) explained.

With the UK aiming to capture and store 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030 and over 50 million tonnes per year by 2035, Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are in a state of limbo.

The CCSA explains in its demands to the chancellor Hunt ahead of the UK’s upcoming budget: “These pending decisions on eight projects represent around one-third of the UK’s 2030 target for CO2 storage.”

The organisation says that “time is running out” as lead-in times for CO2 storage sites stand at around 6-7 years and 3-4 years for capture projects.

The CCSA adds: “It is important that the chancellor takes this opportunity to provide confidence to project developers to continue with their UK projects in a rapidly accelerating global market competing for private capital.”

Calls to ‘swiftly’ deliver £1 billion CCS pledge

The group urges Mr Hunt to “swiftly” dish out the £1 billion a year commitment set aside for the government’s CCUS programme.

With these funds announced almost a year ago, the industry is still waiting for the cash to materialise.

Ruth Herbert, chief executive of CCSA said: “The proposals and recommendations set out in the CCSA’s Spring Budget Submission reflect a significant opportunity for the UK, not only to meet decarbonisation targets but to retain our supply chain industries and attract new businesses to the UK to take advantage of this infrastructure.

“As deployment begins to ramp up around the world, UK can play a leading role in the rapidly growing global CCUS market.

uk carbon capture © Supplied by CCSA
Ruth Herbert of CCSA.

“Significant progress has been made by the government in 2023, however, increased pace and forward visibility are paramount for investor and supply chain confidence.”

The CCSA’s notes for the chancellor call for annual revenue support matched to government targets to be established. This is estimated at £2 to 3 billion annually from 2028 onwards, including the £1bn per annum already committed.

These funds are needed to underwrite deployment levels until CCUS becomes self-sufficient in the 2030s the organisation argues.

Slow movement is ‘hindering industry growth’

The group writes: “Failure to act swiftly risks hindering industry growth and additional costs for achieving the UK’s targets.”

Projections indicated that the UK’s CCS industry has the capacity to attract up to £30 billion of investment by 2030 the CCSA’s Spring Budget Submission says.

This level of investment is set to create 70,000 new skilled jobs while protecting 77,000 existing jobs in sectors such as cement and chemicals where carbon dioxide is released during production processes.

Ms Herber concluded: “We look forward to continued collaboration as we stand on the cusp of developing a thriving and resilient CCUS sector here in the UK.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts