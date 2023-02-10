North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker

By Ryan Duff
10/02/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Karl Kirkland FaceboKarl Kirkland
‘Gentle giant’: Rope access worker Karl Kirkland passed away this year

Dozens of people have rallied to raise funds for a “gentle giant” North Sea worker who passed away earlier this year.

Karl Kirkland, from Dunning, near Perth, spent 20 years in the industry before passing on January 18, aged 44, having just returned home from offshore when he faced health complications.

He is survived by two young children, aged two and six years old, who friends and colleagues are seeking to raise funds for.

Upon hearing the news, Liam Coulson, who shared a room with Karl for several years on the Nelson platform in the North Sea, decided to get in touch with the family and set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for his friend’s young children.

“My initial thought was ‘he’s got two kids, how is that going to affect them and his family’ financially really,” he told Energy Voice.

He never had a bad word t say about anybody, he was just a really good guy.

“He never had a bad word to say about anybody, he was just a really good guy.”

The goal is to give Karl’s children “a little kickstart in life and put a little pot together to help their future.”

Describing his friend and former roommate, Liam said: “I’ve known Karl for the last 10-15 years, he was a big guy, muscley, but a gentle giant.

“We worked together for many years and I worked with him on different platforms.

“Working offshore you do form family relationships with people because you’re working with them and in the instance of Karl, I shared a room with him, so I got to know the guy very well.

“He was just a well-thought-after guy and it’s such a shame what’s happened.”

After hearing the news of his friend’s passing, Liam got in touch with Karl’s mum to get her permission to set up the fundraiser for the family.

Karl’s mum has been “very supportive” since hearing about Liam’s plans.

“Originally I suggested the funds going to Karl’s family and his children to help with funeral expenses but she came back and said ‘we’ll distribute this to Karl’s children.'”

Liam could not speak more highly of his friend Karl, saying: “If the shoe was on the other foot, he would be the first to get something going for one of his friends or he would have been the first to put into the pot, that’s just the type of guy he was.

“He was well loved by the offshore community.”

Liam said that he would “really love for the offshore community to get together and donate what they can to help out in any way they can, it doesn’t matter how small”

“The offshore community is like a brothership, we work together and we live together in the circumstances that we do, it would be really nice to see the community come together and help two young people to get a good start.”

Karl’s funeral will be held on Friday the 17th of February at 2 pm at the Perth Crematorium for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

Initially aiming to raise £1000 the Go Fund Me page has raised almost £2500 with over 70 people making donations, if you would like to make a contribution, donations can be made here.

The Go Fund Me Page for Karl’s children will remain open until the 28th of February.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts