Downstream props up TotalEnergies’ profit machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Downstream props up TotalEnergies’ profit machine

The French supermajor said it expected to pay $400 million under the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year impact of the windfall tax to an expected $1bn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/02/2023, 7:48 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Vincent Isore/via ZUMA Press/ShuTotalEnergies Ukraine
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne

TotalEnergies posted net income of $20.5 billion for 2022, up 28%, while adjusted EBITDA reached $71.6bn, up 69%.

Its adjusted net income was $36.2bn, double the $18.06bn it reported in 2021.

The company produced 2.765 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, down 2% from 2021. However, in the fourth quarter of 2022, it produced 2.812mn boepd.

The company paid $33bn in taxes in 2022, more than double the $15.9bn it paid in 2021. This was an effective tax rate of 40.9%.

The French supermajor said it expected to pay $400 million under the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year impact of the windfall tax to an expected $1bn.

Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said while prices were down in the fourth quarter, refining margins stayed strong in supply-constrained markets. This “favorable environment” saw Total report “cash flow of $9.1 billion and adjusted net income of $7.6 billion” for the fourth quarter.

In the downstream, Total reported $1.82bn in adjusted net operating income, up 76% year on year. The total for the year was $8.85bn, from $3.53bn in 2021.

Big hits

The results came despite major impairments. Total took an impairment loss of $15.67bn for the full year, including $14.8bn on Russia and a $1bn impairment on its withdrawal from the US’ North Platte. In the fourth quarter, it took a $4.1bn impairment on the deconsolidation of Novatek.

Exploration and production for the quarter was flat, at $3.5bn, although cash flow was $4.04bn down from a $8.62bn for the fourth quarter of 2021. Pouyanné called out discoveries in Cyprus, Brazil, Namibia and Suriname in 2022.

This year, the company expects net investments to reach $16-18bn, of which $5bn is dedicated to low carbon energy.

In 2022, it paid out 37.2% of cash flow to shareholders, 36% to investments and 27% to paying down debt. The Total board has set out a plan to increase the dividend for 2022 by 6.5%, which comes in addition to a special 1 euro dividend in December. It aims to pay back 35-40% to shareholders in 2023.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts