Oil may hit $100 amid China reopening, Iran’s OPEC official says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil may hit $100 amid China reopening, Iran’s OPEC official says

By Bloomberg
08/02/2023, 2:11 pm
© BloombergOil $100 Iran
A crew man stands on the deck of the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in the Persian Gulf, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

Oil prices may rise to $100 a barrel in the second half of the year as China’s economy emerges from anti-virus lockdowns, Iran’s liaison to OPEC said.

“We have some constraints in the market that could put pressure on prices,” Afshin Javan, Iran’s national representative to the OPEC producer group, said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru. “I think oil prices could go to $100 per barrel.”

Oil prices traded near $84 a barrel in London on Wednesday after a rocky start to the year, as traders assess whether China can resume normal working life without suffering an overwhelming surge in Covid cases. Travel jumped during the Lunar New Year break, bolstering confidence in the outlook.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have fixed production quotas for the year ahead after making sharp output cuts, will likely stick with its current policy, Javan said. OPEC+ opted to keep output levels unchanged at a monitoring meeting last week.

“I think OPEC is moving in the right direction,” he said. The group is “in a really good and stable situation.”

His comments echo those of other OPEC+ officials, who have said the group aims to stick with the current targets until the end of 2023, or at least until the alliance’s next in-person meeting in June.

As national representative, Javan serves as part of Iran’s delegation to OPEC along with governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia, and reports to Minister Javad Owji.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Ahmad Asadzadeh, also speaking in Bengaluru, said the country has huge gas reserves that could help meet the world’s energy needs if given adequate investment. Natural gas supplies became an urgent issue for consuming nations last year after Russia interrupted exports following its invasion of Ukraine.

“If we have more foreign investment in the domestic market we can really guarantee supply to other countries,” he said. “We’re ready to help everybody.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts