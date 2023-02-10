Indonesia’s upstream player MedcoEnergi boosts capex by nearly 50%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Indonesia’s upstream player MedcoEnergi boosts capex by nearly 50%

By Energy Voice & News Wires
10/02/2023, 1:01 am Updated: 10/02/2023, 1:02 am
© Shutterstock / mosistaOn the job: oil workers in Indonesia
Indonesian energy company MedcoEnergi (IDX:MEDC) will boost its capital expenditure by nearly 50% to about $370 million this year, with a bigger portion allocated to oil and gas development.

MedcoEnergi spent around $250 million in capital expenditure in 2022, its director Ronald Gunawan told a media briefing, on Thursday, reported Reuters.

“Our investment in oil and gas and power is rising. We are developing the Forel project, Baronang, and drilling in Corridor block,” he said.

The Forel oil project and Bronang gas project sit in the South Natuna Sea Block off Sumatra island, while the Corridor block is on the island. For 2023, the company has set aside $250 million for oil and gas development alone to maintain output.

In Q3 2022, MedcoEnergi oil and gas output stood at 161,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It also allocated around $110 million for power projects, including to develop the first phase Ijen geothermal project in East Java with capacity of 34MWe, he added.

Indonesia’s MedcoEnergi told Energy Voice last June that it is on the lookout for more merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Southeast Asia after successfully buying ConocoPhillips Indonesian assets in a $1.355 billion deal struck in 2021.

Significantly, ESG is playing a large role in shaping the oil and gas company’s future as it boosts its renewable energy portfolio and eyes CCS projects.

