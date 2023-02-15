China’s Xi vows deeper Iran ties amid US push to curb oil trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China’s Xi vows deeper Iran ties amid US push to curb oil trade

By Bloomberg
15/02/2023, 2:31 am
Xi Jinping, China's president.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to deepen ties with Tehran after meeting Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing, weeks after the US said it would increase pressure on China to stop buying Iranian oil.

Raisi’s trip, the first by an Iranian president since his predecessor Hassan Rouhani in 2018, also comes amid signs of tensions between Tehran and Beijing after recent complaints from Iran about a lull in bilateral ties between the two. The US meanwhile wants to enforce sanctions on Iranian crude exports to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities.

“China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran no matter how international and regional situations change,” Xi said during a meeting with Raisi in Beijing on Tuesday, according to China’s state broadcaster. He didn’t directly mention oil trade.

Shortly before leaving for Beijing on Monday, Raisi said there was a “serious regression” in his country’s relationship with China and that economic and trade ties had been unsatisfactory, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Last month, an Iranian trade official said Russia had officially overtaken China as Iran’s biggest foreign investor.

Oil, Nuclear

China is still Iran’s largest buyer of oil and one of the main negotiating powers in the stalled talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. China’s oil market is making a comeback this year after the government abruptly ended its growth-sapping Covid Zero restrictions.

Last week, the US sanctioned three firms in Singapore and Malaysia for their roles in allegedly facilitating the sale and shipment of millions of dollars worth of petroleum and petrochemicals on behalf of a company with known connections to Iran.

On Monday, Raisi said he wanted to address the status of a major, 25-year strategic pact that was agreed in 2020 and has yet to be implemented. Xi said China was willing to start the plan, without giving any details and pledged to raise agricultural imports from Iran and increase trade in industry and infrastructure.

Xi didn’t stop in Iran when he visited Saudi Arabia in December, something he did on a Middle East tour in 2016. Instead, Beijing sent Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who had recently been removed from the top echelons of power.

Several Iranian lawmakers and officials heavily criticized the trip after Xi released a joint statement with the Sunni kingdom that referred to Tehran’s “destabilizing regional activities” and its “support for terrorist and sectarian groups.”

At the time, Iran was dealing with widespread street protests that have since ebbed following a violent government crackdown. During Hu’s visit Iran hanged the second of four people over the long-running unrest sparked by the death of a woman in police custody in September.

