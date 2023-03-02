Egdon buys Aberdeen-based onshore oil firm Aurora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Egdon buys Aberdeen-based onshore oil firm Aurora

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/03/2023, 7:36 am Updated: 02/03/2023, 9:52 am
© Supplied by Egdon Resourcesegdon aurora
Egdon managing director Mark Abbott

Egdon Resources (LON: EDR) has acquired Aberdeen based onshore oil firm Aurora Production.

Despite having no assets in Scotland, Aurora is “is a UK petroleum exploration and development company based in Europe’s energy capital Aberdeen,” according to its website.

Aurora’s parent – Aurora Production Limited – has paid Egdon £288,000 as part of the deal, on the assumption it will take on all of Aurora’s abandonment liabilities.

Egdon struck the deal because Aurora owns 18.75% of the onshore Egdon-operated PL090 licence, which contains the Waddock Cross oil field.

Through the deal, Egdon has increased its stake in Avington, with 614,000 contingent and prospective barrels, to 36.33%.

Work is ongoing to redevelop the field through H1 of this year.

Aurora also owns 8.33% of the IGas licence PEDL070, which contains the Avington oil field.

Egdon has been paid the £288,000 by Aurora, less interim period costs, as that represents the current estimate for abandonment activities.

In the event that profitable production is established, Aurora’s parent will be reimbursed the sum.

Aurora has also accumulated upstream ring-fenced tax losses of around £90m, which Egdon said could be used to offset tax on future profits.

Egdon managing director Mark Abbott said: “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition, which builds on our existing interests in the Waddock Cross and Avington oil fields. Both assets have active plans in place to rejuvenate oil production.

“The acquisition therefore adds potential for near-term incremental production, adds to our resource base and delivers substantial tax losses that may be utilised to offset future taxes.”

Egdon also has licences in the North Sea, which were dealt a blow last April due to the withdrawal of operator Shell. 

Shell said the decision was part of routine portfolio management, while Egdon said it was reviewing its options.

At the time it added: “We will update shareholders once our preferred option and the NSTA position is known.”

