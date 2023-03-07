UK steps up power market contingency measures in cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

UK steps up power market contingency measures in cold snap

The network operator has asked four out of five contingency coal units to warm up in case they’re needed to boost supplies and will decide whether to ask households to reduce demand on Wednesday.
By Bloomberg
07/03/2023, 3:29 pm
© BloombergUK power cold snap
Electricity pylons in snow covered fields near Epping, UK, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. With London blanketed in snow, the Met Office has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place throughout the UK until Thursday. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The UK grid issued a rare warning that power supply will be tight on Tuesday and asked coal plants to stand by as a snowy cold snap strains the system.

The grid’s market shortfall is 700 megawatts below its desired buffer, and it’s ready to call on a further 370 megawatts from its back-up coal units if needed, according to an update from National Grid Plc Tuesday afternoon. The shortfall is easing from when the alert was first issued Monday night, but shows more still needs to be done to keep power supplies stable.

The network operator has asked four out of five contingency coal units to warm up in case they’re needed to boost supplies and will decide whether to ask households to reduce demand on Wednesday.

In what’s likely to be the last cold snap this winter, temperatures in London plunged as much as 5.1C (9.2F) below normal on Tuesday. In addition to the freezing weather, wind generation slumped to provide just 13% of the nation’s power capacity, according to grid data on Bloomberg.

Snow causes delays for North Sea helicopter flights

 

The electricity market notice was triggered by the grid manager’s control room because the shortage can’t be addressed through usual measures like asking power plants to generate more or by cutting consumption. The grid notice goes beyond an automatic warning, which has been triggered several times already this winter, but it doesn’t mean power cuts are imminent.

The UK network has struggled to balance the grid at times this winter when cold weather caused demand to surge and wind generation was low. National Grid is operating the system with a shrinking fleet of conventional generation as old coal and nuclear plants shut down. A contingency reserve of coal units hasn’t been secured for next year and two of the plants are slated to close permanently at the end of this month.

Leaning on Coal

National Grid is leaning on coal to potentially boost supplies. The network operator asked three more coal units to prepare to generate on Tuesday after requesting an Electricite de France SA unit to warm up on Monday.

“We are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have,” the system operator said in a statement. The notice “does not mean electricity supply is at risk.”

Households under pre-agreed contracts may be asked to cut demand on Wednesday to help balance the grid during peak times, according to a notice on National Grid’s website.

The Met Office has weather warnings for snow in place throughout the UK, including London, through Thursday. Wintry conditions will continue on Friday in northern areas. Some places will have as much as 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) of snow, according to the forecaster.

The next step in the power market would be a High Risk of Demand Control warning or Demand Control Imminent notification. Neither of these have ever been used.

In this situation, local grids might reduce voltage to manage demand, or — in more severe situations — might temporarily disconnect some consumers, according to the grid.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts