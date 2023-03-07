US, German intel points to Ukraine role in Nord Stream explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

US, German intel points to Ukraine role in Nord Stream explosion

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/03/2023, 8:37 pm
© Krisztian Bocsi/BloombergNord Stream 2
A closed information point near the Nord Stream 2 gas receiving station in Lubmin, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

US and German intelligence have implicated Ukraine in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

Reports in the New York Times and Die Zeit reported results from the investigation today. However, neither newspaper has drawn conclusions over who ordered the attack.

The New York Times quoted US officials as saying they had no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top officials were involved. US officials found no evidence that Russia was behind the attack.

Ukraine has denied any role in the attack. Kyiv has opposed the construction of the pipelines, which would act as a bypass to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

The US report went on to say the saboteurs were “most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals”. No US or British nationals were involved in the explosions.

The report went on to say the attack required experienced divers who may have received “specialised government training” at some point.

Noted journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in February accusing a US team of having carried out the attack. The New York Times’ intelligence sources denied this possibility.

Yacht rock

Germany’s Die Zeit said investigators had identified the boat used by the team carrying out the attack. The saboteurs hired a yacht, from a company in Poland.

Die Zeit said it involved a team of six people, including two divers and two dive assistants. The six used forged passports, it reported. Equipment was carried to the yacht by van. The yacht was tracked Rostock to Wieck and then to the Danish island of Christiansø.

The team returned the yacht without having cleaned up, allowing investigators to discover traces of explosives. Die Zeit quoted a Western intelligence service as attributing the incident to a Ukrainian commando team.

The German newspaper went on to allow that the attack could have been a “false flag”, that is, intended to misdirect blame.

Wood Mackenzie’s Ed Crooks noted that, in the long run, Nord Stream was “going to be redundant. Germany was never going to go back to the dependence on Russian gas it had before February 2022. That was clear by the time of the attack.”

He also pointed out the arbitration cases going ahead against Gazprom. “Responsibility for the attack could have a bearing on the arbitration claims. If the US or a pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream, or even if the attack just remains a mystery, it helps Gazprom’s defence that force majeure prevented it fulfilling its contractual obligations.”

