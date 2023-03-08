North Sea operator Ithaca Energy promoted to FTSE 250 index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

North Sea operator Ithaca Energy promoted to FTSE 250 index

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/03/2023, 1:03 pm Updated: 08/03/2023, 1:13 pm
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca Energy FTSE 250
Ithaca IPO'd in London in 2022.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) is to join fellow North Sea operator Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) on the second rung of the London Stock Exchange’s index.

From March 20, the oil and gas firm will be promoted to the FTSE 250 directory, after going public in the UK capital in November last year.

It follows the latest FTSE quarterly review, in which companies are relegated from and upgraded to the index.

North Sea independent Ithaca began trading on the London Stock Exchange on November 9, with a market value of £2.45 billion.

It was the largest initial public offering (IPO) for the UK last year, and the first for any exploration and production company for five years.

Shares opened trading at 244.95 pence, below the offer price of 250 pence, but raising £288m to pay down debt.

At the time, company chairman Gilad Myerson said the IPO was “recognition from investors” of the attractiveness of the market and the company’s prospects.

ithaca energy ipo © Ithaca Energy
Nov 9. Ithaca Energy launching its IPO in London with chairman Gilad Myerson (centre) and CEO Alan Bruce (centre-left). London.

But shares in the firm subsequently dipped, with analysts attributing the drop to decommissioning liabilities and a mature portfolio.

Moreover, much of Ithaca’s value is in projects such as Cambo and Rosebank, both of which are yet to reach financial close.

The FTSE 250 encompasses the 101st to the 350th largest publicly-listed companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Ithaca will be in good company on the index, after Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest producer, was relegated from the FTSE 100 at the end of last year.

The oil and gas company’s exposure to the windfall tax, as well as Covid restrictions, were blamed for the demotion, just a few months after it had been elevated to the top brass.

Other energy companies listed on the FTSE 250 include Aberdeen energy services giant Wood Group (LON: WG), Energean (LON: ENOG) and Hunting (LON: HTG).

