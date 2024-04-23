‘UK powerhouse’: Ithaca Energy confirms North Sea combination with Italian oil giant Eni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘UK powerhouse’: Ithaca Energy confirms North Sea combination with Italian oil giant Eni

The combined UK group will produce over 100,000 barrels per day with a market cap of around £2bn.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/04/2024, 9:17 pm Updated: 23/04/2024, 10:08 pm
© Supplied by Neptune Energy
Ithaca is acquiring operatorship in the Cygnus gas hub, along with non-operated stakes in 10 other fields.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has agreed to combine its UK North Sea assets with Italian oil giant Eni (BIT: ENI) creating a “powerhouse” in the region.

Eni will hand over control of the assets to Ithaca, including the recently-acquired portfolio of Neptune Energy, in exchange for shares in Ithaca Energy worth £754m.

Jefferies, which advised on the deal, said the combined group will have a market capitalisation of around £2 billion.

The combined Ithaca Energy and Eni will have daily production of 100,000 – 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

Completion of the deal – mooted last month –  is expected in the third quarter of this year, making it the second-largest independent operator in the basin by 2024 production.

The move comes hot on the heels of Eni’s $4.9bn takeover of Neptune Energy earlier this year.

Eni and Ithaca said it will create the “agility of an independent and capability of a Major, implementing Eni’s regional satellite model”.

Eni will own more than a third of Ithaca business

© Supplied by Eni
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Once complete, Eni will own 38.5% of the group, with Ithaca Energy controlling the remaining 61.5%.

Ithaca Energy is expected to sell off 3% of the group to ensure a total of 10% of the business is in public hands under minimum listing rules by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The combined firm has the ambition for up to $500 million total dividends each year in 2024 and 2025.

‘Transformational combination’

Ithaca energy eni

Gilad Myerson, executive chairman of Ithaca Energy, said: “The transformational combination with Eni UK will further enhance Ithaca Energy’s position as a leading

“UKCS production and growth company, with positions in 6 of the 10 largest UKCS assets in the basin.

“The synergistic combination with Eni’s highly cash-generative UKCS portfolio has the ability to unlock our long-life organic growth opportunities creating a combined entity with substantial scale and longevity.”

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “The combination with Ithaca represents an exciting opportunity for us to bring together complementary portfolios establishing a material position on the UKCS with significant growth and optimisation opportunities.

“We have moved quickly after the acquisition by Eni of Neptune Energy to transform our competitive position in the UK and we see the opportunity for Eni and Ithaca to realise material long-term value in helping to address the key challenges of security, affordability and sustainability of energy supply.”

Eni assets – excludes CCUS and East Irish Sea

The portfolio of the Eni UK Business includes operated interests in 1 producing field: Cygnus (38.75% working interest).

It also covers 10 non-operated stakes in producing fields:

– Elgin Franklin Area including Elgin, Franklin, West Franklin (21.867% working interest) and Glenelg (8% working interest),

-J-Area including Judy, Joanne, Jasmine (33% working interest) and Jade (7% working interest).

-Seagull (35% working interest) and Tommeliten A (0.07% working interest)

The Combination excludes Eni UK East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities.

Aberdeen

Gilad Myerson spoke with Energy Voice last month once the deal was originally mooted on its potential and implications for the Aberdeen operations of the group – read more below:

Interview: Ithaca Energy boss breaks down Eni deal

