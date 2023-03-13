Oil declines as SVB’s collapse reverberates through markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil declines as SVB’s collapse reverberates through markets

By Bloomberg
13/03/2023, 2:41 pm
© BloombergOil declines SVB collapse
A natural gas flare burns near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Oil fell as the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — the worst since the 2008 financial crisis — rippled across markets.

US authorities are rushing to strengthen confidence in the banking system and prevent contagion, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. scrapped its call for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike next week due to the turmoil. The dollar fell, providing a tailwind for commodities. US equity futures pared gains and European stocks declined, highlighting an aversion to risk.

The turbulence has added further volatility to oil, which has been whipsawed this year by concerns over America’s tightening monetary policy and optimism around China’s economic recovery. Many market watchers are still bullish on the longer term outlook, with Saudi Aramco forecasting consumption will probably hit a record of 102 million barrels a day by the end of 2023.

“Crude oil prices continue to ebb and flow with the general level of risk sentiment,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. While the response to the SVB crisis will support commodities, “the risk of a US recession has strengthened on the back of these developments and with that in mind the short-term outlook points to continued range-bound trading” for oil.

Traders have been paying big premiums for bearish put options as the demise of SVB led some to hedge against the risk of an oil-price decline. The premium of puts over bullish calls rose to the highest since November last week.

Prices:

  • WTI for April delivery fell 2.2% to $75 a barrel at 9:35 a.m. in LondonIt rose as much as much as 1% earlier
  • Brent for May was 2% lower at $81.15

Speculators last week bet on higher oil prices. Money managers boosted their net-long positions in Brent last week to the highest since mid-February, while another gauge is signaling the biggest bullish bias since May 2019.

Monthly reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency this week will provide more clues on the state of the market and the outlook for supply and demand.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts