NGO predicts the end for Karpowership’s SA plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

NGO predicts the end for Karpowership’s SA plans

The company won the work on the basis of generating emergency power. However, the contract would have seen Eskom commit to a 20-year purchase agreement. There has been widespread criticism of the way in which the government awarded the contracts.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/03/2023, 2:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A power ship moored in a harbour.
Karpowership in Ghana

South Africa’s Green Connection has speculated that Karpowership’s efforts to install facilities at three sites may have come to an end.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry, and Environment (DFFE) rejected Karpowership SA’s plan for a facility in Saldanha Bay on March 10. This follows the withdrawal of the company’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Richard’s Bay plan on March 2.

The department also rejected environmental authorisation for the Port of Ngqura plan on March 7.

The Green Connection noted allegations of non-compliance with EIA regulations at the Saldanha Bay plan. The NGO submitted a complaint to the DFFE on March 6 raising concerns around the consultations that were said to have been carried out.

Fish trouble

In particular, it said, Triplo4 – which is carrying out the EIA work for Karpowerships – appears to have “attempted to mislead the competent authority”. The NGO said the company appeared to have passed off results of talks with officials and commercial interests as if they were small-scale fishers.

There “was no focus group meeting” with smaller fishing interests, the NGO said. As a result, the claim of thoroughly investigating the impact was incorrect.

The Green Connection welcomed the investigation from the DFFE. “And while we are somewhat confused by the Environmental Assessment Practitioner’s (EAP) decision to withdraw the application in Richard’s Bay, hopefully this signifies the end of the Karpowership saga.”

The NGO said authorities should “focus on bringing affordable and appropriate energy to the grid, to address the load shedding”.

Karpowership SA planned to install 320 MW at Saldanha Bay, with two powerships and one FSRU. At Coega and Richards Bay, it would have provided 450 MW each.

The company won the work on the basis of generating emergency power. However, the contract would have seen Eskom commit to a 20-year purchase agreement. There has been widespread criticism of the way in which the government awarded the contracts.

Karpowership has not responded to a request for comment on its future plans.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts