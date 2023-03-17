Wood asks for more time on potential takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Wood asks for more time on potential takeover bid

By Andrew Dykes
17/03/2023, 7:29 am Updated: 17/03/2023, 8:31 am
© Supplied by -Wood apollo
Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Wood’s board has asked for an extension to the deadline for a proposed takeover bid to prepare its annual results and canvas shareholders.

The Aberdeen-headquartered engineering giant announced (LON:WOOD) in late February that it had received three “unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals” to acquire its entire share capital from Apollo Global Management in recent weeks.

With an offer of 230p share, it gave the company a valuation of roughly £1.5 billion.

This was followed by a fourth unsolicited bid on 7 March.

As in previous approaches, Wood says the most recent proposal continued to undervalue the company and it was still minded to reject.

However, in an update Friday the firm said it had now granted Apollo more time to either make a firm offer or to confirm its withdrawal.

The decision came following engagement with Wood shareholders, and will also allow for the scheduled release of the company’s full-year results on 28 March.

Apollo previously had until 22 March 2023, but must now make an announcement not later than 5:00pm on 19 April. This deadline can also be further extended by Wood’s board, with the consent of a takeover panel.

Wood said there was still no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.

The company forecast a drop in earnings and revenues for its 2022 results in a trading update in January, in which it expected to post adjusted EBITDA of $375m – $385m for the year, down at least 30% on the year before.

Revenues are also set to slide to around $5.4bn, compared to $6.4bn in 2021, having been adversely impacted by around $275m of foreign exchange rate movements.

