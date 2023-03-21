Oil edges lower before Fed’s decision as banking turmoil fades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil edges lower before Fed’s decision as banking turmoil fades

By Bloomberg
21/03/2023, 6:49 am
© BloombergOil declines SVB collapse
A natural gas flare burns near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Oil eased after a turbulent session even as a calmer tone returned to financial markets rattled by a global banking crisis, with investors on alert for any signs of fresh trouble that may hurt risk appetite.

West Texas Intermediate dropped to $67 a barrel after swinging in a $3-plus range on Monday to end higher. Regulators and central banks stepped in to try and restore confidence, in part by engineering the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG. In the US, meanwhile, officials are now studying ways they might temporarily expand protection for all deposits.

“These types of crises can impact sentiment, and clearly with the huge selloff we’ve seen that has been the case,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., told Bloomberg television. “The banking crisis is an opportune time for investors if they are looking to reestablish bullish positions in the oil and energy markets.”

After trading in a tight range at the start of the year, crude broke lower on the banking turmoil, recession fears, and resilience in Russian flows to hit the lowest since 2021. The risk-off mood drowned out signs of robust Chinese demand, with Trafigura Group flagging positive trends in Asia’s top economy.

The banking tremors have boosted expectations that major central banks including the Federal Reserve will slow their pace of monetary tightening even as inflation remains elevated. Fed policymakers decide their next steps on Wednesday, with investors increasing bets on a quarter-point hike.

“Crude remains tied at the hip with the banking world turmoil: if the latter subsides, we can expect oil prices to stabilize,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “The Fed meet is also key. No matter what the decision, it will impact sentiment in the financial markets.”

Prices:

  • WTI for April delivery fell 1% to $67.00 a barrel at 5:36 a.m. in Singapore.
  • The more-active May contract was 0.7% lower at $67.33 a barrel.
  • Brent for May settlement shed 0.8% to $73.22 a barrel.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts