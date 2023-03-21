‘We should be ashamed of ourselves’ if industry fails to share incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘We should be ashamed of ourselves’ if industry fails to share incidents

By Ryan Duff
21/03/2023, 5:14 pm
© Supplied by OEUKpersonal stories inspire safety
Steve Rae speaking at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE Conference in Aberdeen.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves if we let our lawyers stop us from sharing things that can save people, businesses and lives,” a top North Sea safety boss has warned.

The chief executive of Step Change in Safety held industry to account at Offshore Energies UK’s HSE conference in Aberdeen.

Standing at the lectern at the Granite City’s P&J Live, he said: “Today I’ve heard many stories for people that stood at this very lectern who shared an incident is barely a month old.

“I could tell you we struggled to get incidents shared that of 2-3 years old.”

Mr Rae was referring to a major safety incident involving a helicopter in the North Sea during Storm Otto.

TotalEnergies opened up about the incident at the same conference the Step Change in Safety spoke at, saying “someone could have died” when blades from the helicopter ripped off on the Elgin installation while workers were still on the helideck.

The oil major said it is opening up in hopes of encouraging others in the industry to move towards transparency in HSE lessons.

“We could have kept quiet, we could have dealt with this internally, we could have kept the video to those that saw it within the boardroom and not allowed it to go any wider than that,” Ms Finnie told the conference.

“We cannot let the fear of judgment get in the way of doing the right thing for safety – so we released the footage.”

After those in attendance heard from the “industry guide dogs,” HSE and OPRED, Mr Rae said: “You have a duty of care not only to our colleagues and yourselves but to our families, our country and the security of our energy.”

“Poor leadership at any level will erode your safety culture,” he said.

Mr Rae told the delegates in Aberdeen that leadership is key to ensuring the safety of the offshore workforce.

He said: “Poor leadership has typically been associated with many tragic events that we have seen in our industry over the years.”

